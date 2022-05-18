Knight Material Technologies Acquires Electro Chemical

CANTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Knight Material Technologies (KMT), located in Canton, Ohio, has acquired Electro Chemical Engineering and Manufacturing Co. (EC) located in Emmaus, PA. KMT (www.knightmaterials.com) is a leading service provider and manufacturer in the corrosion-resistant materials industry, and EC is a leader in high-performance fluoropolymer-lined vessels.

Combining the two companies' solutions will create a larger, complementary product offering that will drive expansion into new markets and industries. EC will benefit from KMT's expanded reach, including the U.S. Gulf Coast and global markets, while Knight will expand its solutions with EC's fluoropolymer vessels and other materials. The Gulf Coast region has not previously had a local manufacturer for the sales, project personnel and manufacturing of fluoropolymer-lined vessels. Utilizing KMT's Houston office, and fabrication facilities in Baytown, Texas, EC intends to expand into the region to assist local customers with broader range of both products and services. In addition to EC's various fluoropolymer vessel liners, including PVDF, ECTFE, ETFE, FEP, PFA, PTFE, and more. EC also has proprietary adhesive systems for sheet lining and plastic welding technology.

"Electro Chemical and Knight Material Technologies have separate technology and service solutions within the same industries and even some of the same customers," said Kevin Brooks, President of KMT. "Together, we will be able to become more of a complete solutions provider to our customers and create leverage that will accelerate the growth potential for both companies. This will be a win-win situation for our companies, customers and employees."

Electro Chemical also owns a subsidiary, Superior Dual Laminate Products (SDL), in Vancouver, BC. SDL focuses on producing FRP dual laminate equipment, including piping, headers, tanks and specialty equipment. Dual laminate equipment is the preferred corrosion-resistant material in various industries, including the chlor-alkali industry.

"We are excited to add the innovation technology Electro Chemical offers to our product line," added Brooks. "The company provides proprietary services with technical differentiation and consistently brings industry-leading innovation to its customers, such as its work in increasing the temperature resistance of epoxy adhesives and new welding techniques."

"This represents a tremendous opportunity for our company and workforce at EC," said Mike Bunner, President, who will remain with EC as a consultant through the transition period. "Throughout our 70+ year history, EC has focused on driving innovation and technology solutions for our customers. This acquisition extends our geographic reach and positions us to bring even more capabilities to our customers in ways that will strengthen our position as a premier provider of linings and coatings to some of the industry's most demanding applications."

KMT expects that the workforce at both organizations will expand as business increases. Company officials added that additional resources will support increased capital equipment investments to meet future demand.

About Knight Material Technologies: Founded in 1910, Knight Material Technologies (KMT) designs, installs, services and manufactures custom acid-resistant linings used in highly corrosive processes for the chemical and mining industries worldwide. Headquartered in East Canton, OH, the company sells products in more than 40 countries with sales offices in Australia and Chile and a fabrication shop in Baytown, Texas. In addition, KMT produces industry-leading ceramic packing media for chemical process and regenerative thermal oxidation systems with customers in a wide range of industrial applications. To learn more about KMT, visit www.KnightMaterials.com.

About Electro Chemical: Since 1949, Electro Chemical (EC) has been creating innovative and leading technologies in fluoropolymer lining and coating systems for pressure vessels, tanks, distribution equipment and internal components. EC corrosion protection systems are reliable and durable while providing lower capital costs than alternative solutions. Located in Emmaus, PA, EC also has a subsidiary, Superior Dual Laminate Products (SDL), located in Vancouver, BC, focusing on FRP dual laminate equipment, including piping and headers, tanks and specialty equipment. To learn more about EC, visit www.electrochemical.net/. To learn more about SDL, visit www.superiorduallaminates.com/.