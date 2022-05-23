Intrepid Automation Partners With Materialise to Support Industrial Adoption of Additive Manufacturing

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intrepid Automation, developer of automated manufacturing systems and materials, and Materialise, a global leader in 3D printing solutions, signed a partnership agreement to provide Intrepid customers the opportunity to use Materialise software solutions with their additive manufacturing (AM) systems. Bundling their solutions will support the adoption of AM for industrial applications.

“Materialise’s software offerings are ideal for translating large-scale 3D designs into build files for both industrial scale printing and digital investment casting,” says Ben Wynne, CEO of Intrepid. “Their software allows medical, automotive, and aerospace customers to flexibly scale production more quickly and optimize supply chains for more efficient and sustainable manufacturing.”

“We look forward to working with Intrepid to support the adoption of industrial additive manufacturing,” says Don Licht, Director of OEM Partnerships and Channel Development at Materialise. ”Combining Intrepid’s manufacturing systems with our software offers users dedicated AM solutions to improve the cost-efficiency of their production.”

Scaling the industrial production of customized and complex parts with 3D printing requires a close integration of software, machines, and materials. The Materialise software suite, including Materialise Magics, is used for preparing parts for print on both Intrepid’s Epic and Valkyrie printer systems. By combining Intrepid manufacturing systems with the Materialise software suite, users will benefit from industry-leading data and build preparation software.

About Intrepid

Intrepid develops 3D print materials and automated solutions for aerospace, automotive, medical, and dental manufacturers. Headquartered in San Diego, Intrepid has partnered with beachhead customers to scale North American/US manufacturing production for both end-use plastic parts and cast metal parts.