Prosperdtx Launches Strategic Collaboration With Health Equity Researchers and Seqster to Improve Health Equity for Cancer Patients

SHORT HILLS, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Prosperdtx™, a leader in the emerging field of digital therapeutics providing predictive and personalized continuity of care for cancer patients, announced today that it will be collaborating with health equity researchers from the Office of Minority Health & Health Disparities Research at the Georgetown University Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center and Seqster, the leader in patient-centric healthcare technology, to empower patients with real-time access to their health data enabling supportive care for cancer patients and survivors in Washington DC’s medically underserved communities.

"We are excited to work with Prosperdtx and Seqster to deliver on our mission," Lucile Adams-Campbell, Associate Director of the Office of Minority Health and Health Disparities Research said, "There is much we can do together to increase health equity through greater access to personalized continuity of care.” Dr. Chiranjeev Dash, Assistant Director of the Office of Minority Health and principal investigator for the initiative, added, “In particular, we hope to enhance well-being and reduce the need for acute care of patients for whom traditional cancer survivorship programs have been too often marginalized with this technology.”

“Our collaboration with Seqster will enable us to demonstrate how Prosperdtx’s digital health platform can help cancer patients live better lives with improved and cost-effective health outcomes. Seqster’s Operating System will enable Prosperdtx to deliver precision cancer care to cancer patients in real-time,” said Joseph Swiader, co-founder and CEO of Prosperdtx.

“Seqster’s Operating System combines real-time data interoperability and patient engagement with Prosperdtx’s prospective continuity of care platform overcoming issues related to static health records that reinforce healthcare disparities. Truly personalized and prospective digital care requires integrating better data with better data interpretation for digitally enabled continuity of care. With our collaborators, Prosperdtx looks to address and meet the unmet clinical needs among underserved minority populations,” said Ardy Arianpour, CEO & Co-Founder of Seqster.

About Prosperdtx

Prosperdtx is a leader in the emerging field of digital therapeutics. Prosperdtx is maximizing the continuity of cancer care so that patients can live longer, better lives while reducing the cost of healthcare. Prosperdtx is at the intersection of medical innovation and digital therapeutics which is advancing digital technology platforms developed to help cancer patients along their treatment journey delivering high-value personalized precision cancer care. For more information, visit prosperdtx.com. Follow us on social media @prosperdtx, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

About Seqster

Seqster is the leading healthcare technology company that breaks down health data silos at scale and provides enterprises with the Operating System for Decentralized Trials™, Clinical Studies, and Digital Health. The operating system aggregates disparate health data sources into a single, 360-degree view of a patient in real-time, solving a multitude of challenges for life sciences, patient engagement, and data interoperability. Seqster has nationwide coverage of EHRs from hospitals and medical groups, genomic DNA, wearables, pharmacy, and social determinants of health data. Through its customizable white-label approach, Seqster provides accelerated access to de-identified, tokenized, real-time data and comprehensive curated data to address critical needs across the healthcare continuum. To learn more about Seqster's platforms for Life Sciences, Patient Engagement, and Data Interoperability, please contact us at info@seqster.com or visit www.seqster.com.

About The Office of Minority Health & Health Disparities Research

The goal of the Office of Minority Health & Health Disparities Research is to actively engage in research focused on reducing cancer disparities among the underserved and ethnic minority populations in the District of Columbia including African-Americans, Latinos, and Asian Americans. Our mission is to facilitate, stimulate, and promote synergy in addressing the social deterrents of health in conjunction with the biological basis of cancer health disparities via research, training, communication, and education.

