Hoffmann Green Signs a Major Distribution Contract With BOUYGUES IMMOBILIER

CHAILLÉ-SOUS-LES-ORMEAUX, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (“Hoffmann Green Cement” or the “Company”), an industrial player committed to decarbonizing the construction sector that designs and distributes innovative clinker-free cement, announces the signing of a partnership with Bouygues Immobilier, a key real-estate developer on the French market for over 60 years.

Within the framework of the collaboration between the two entities, the Hoffmann Green and Bouygues Immobilier teams have been able, over the last 12 months, to undertake specific technical trials with Hoffmann cement.

The clinker-free decarbonized cement was able to be tested on several Bouygues Immobilier construction sites:

- SKYLINE: a 4-star business tourism residence with 127 rooms including 20 suites, in the heart of Angers.

- LES MARQUISES: a mixed project comprising over 100 homes, apartments and houses, in Nantes city center.

- K2: a residence comprising 294 homes, common areas and ground-floor activity facilities for students in Angers.

- LE CLOS SAINT-FRANCOIS: a mixed housing project comprising 118 apartments and 12 houses located in the heart of the former Sœurs de Saint-François d’Assises site in Saint-Philibert de Grand Lieu.

As well as reducing CO 2 emissions by 80%, feedback from these trials highlighted that the technical and implementation quality of decarbonized concrete – notably during the pouring – is identical to that of traditional concrete.

Following these tests that have proved more than conclusive, the two companies have decided to accelerate their collaboration through the signing of a partnership contract with volume commitments that includes Hoffmann’s entire cement range: H-EVA, H-UKR and H-IONA. Hoffmann Green will supply its 0% Clinker decarbonised concrete to Bouygues Immobilier as of this year for the realisation of a number of large-scale construction projects throughout France.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, commented: “We are very proud to sign a partnership deal with a group as emblematic as Bouygues Immobilier. It perfectly illustrates the necessary paradigm shift that is currently affecting the construction industry. Sharing a common desire to decarbonize the building sector, this first contract is the fruition of months of work between our teams and marks the beginning of lasting commercial collaboration that will lead to the construction of homes and infrastructures combining technical, esthetic and environmental performances”.

Bernard Mounier, Chairman of Bouygues Immobilier, added: “This partnership is strategic for Bouygues Immobilier, as it today allows us to incorporate this clinker-free decarbonized concrete into our projects, just like wood and combined solutions, with the stated goal of significantly reducing our environmental footprint across our buildings’ entire life cycle. This represents not just a necessity, but also a clear desire to promote these ever more responsible solutions”.

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements – with a carbon footprint 6 times lower than traditional cement – that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement. With one 4.0 industrial sites already operational and two new sites on the way, the Group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on alterations to cement’s composition and the creation of a clean, heating-free and clinker-free manufacturing process making it a leading and unique player on a cement market that has not undergone any significant changes in the last 200 years. Within the context of the climate emergency, Hoffmann Green Cement is thus actively participating in the energy transition by working to create eco-responsible buildings and by encouraging the circular economy and the preservation of natural resources. Thanks to its unrivaled technological know-how that is constantly improving, driven by effective and cutting-edge teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies addresses all construction sector markets, both in France and abroad.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.com

ABOUT BOUYGUES IMMOBILIER

Bouygues Immobilier, an urban developer-operator and a key player on the French market for over 60 years, is present on the entire real-estate development value chain from property development to urban planning and operation. It designs living spaces that reflect the needs of users at every level and listens to its clients and communities to design useful, people-centric and sustainable places to live. The Company provides places to live, work and meet up. Committed to limiting its negative impact on the environment and maximizing its positive impact, the Company’s goal is to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 32% by 2030 and to design 25% of its projects with positive biodiversity by 2025.

In 2021, the Company had 1,639 staff and generated revenue of €2.116 billion. Highly demanding in terms of quality and caring about the well-being of its staff at work, Bouygues Immobilier is the first real-estate developer to be ISO 9001 certified in France.

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies | Telephone: +33 2 51 460 600 | Email: finances@ciments-hoffmann.fr