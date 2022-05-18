Hosta A.I. Integrates With CoreLogic to Provide Automated Property Claims Assessments and Estimates for the Insurance Industry

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hosta A.I., the most advanced solution for automated property assessments, today announced that it has joined CoreLogic’s Digital Hub Alliance™. As part of this alliance, Hosta launched a new integration with CoreLogic’s claims estimating platform, Claim Connect™, to automate the end-to-end remote property assessment and estimation process.

The technology, created by Hosta A.I., complements CoreLogic’s cost estimation products. Whenever a property claim is filed, someone must physically go to the loss site to assess the damage and estimate the repair costs. Going onsite to evaluate the structure, collect detailed measurements, itemize all the materials, and document any damage or risks is time-consuming and costly. Data is captured manually, and mistakes are inevitable. These in-person property assessments delay billions of dollars of work in the built-environment economy. With Hosta A.I., the homeowner snaps just 4-6 images per room, and Hosta automatically generates a sketch and proposes line items.

CoreLogic’s market-leading property information, analytics, and data-enabled services that help insurers accelerate the claims estimation process, together with Hosta A.I.’s automated property assessment solution that enables insurers to get all the data they need about a loss from just a few photos uploaded by the homeowner, provide a more seamless claims process for homeowners and accelerate the insurance company approval process.

CoreLogic and Hosta A.I. are committed to developing technology that improves the insurance experience for consumers and insurers. CoreLogic’s Digital Hub Alliance provides a wide range of insurance solutions to insurers by enabling InsurTech companies and third-party servicers with an easy way to seamlessly integrate new technology within CoreLogic’s underwriting and claims management workflow platforms. With Hosta’s technology, insurers can now accelerate processing property claims without sending someone onsite for a property assessment, resulting in a more efficient and streamlined claims assessment and estimation experience.

“We’re committed to helping our customers and homeowners work efficiently,” said Scott Severe, SVP of Alliances and Industry Relations for CoreLogic’s Insurance Solutions. “Adding Hosta’s AI-powered automated assessments to the Digital Hub Alliance gives insurers access to cutting-edge solutions and a new and easy way to assess properties.”

“We’re thrilled to join the Digital Hub Alliance and integrate with the CoreLogic platform to create a seamless workflow for carriers,” said Henriette Fleischmann, COO of Hosta A.I. “We want to accelerate claims estimation and make it easier for both the insured and the adjuster to settle a claim without going onsite.”

