Wave Neuroscience, Tomahawk Charitable Solutions and Special Operations Care-Fund Announce Continuation of Partnership to Support Military Service Members

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wave Neuroscience, a leader in providing brain health technologies to medical clinics across the United States, today announced that Brain Treatment Center San Diego (BTC San Diego) will continue its collaborative partnership with the support of Tomahawk and Special Operations Care Fund (SOC-F) offering its proprietary BraincareTM technologies to special operations military service members.

“It has been incredible to see the transformative results our personalized Braincare technology has yielded for these dedicated service members,” said Fred Walke, CEO of Wave Neuroscience. “Our Special Operations Forces commit their lives to protecting our country and it has been an honor to partner with SOC-F to care for these service members.”

The initial partnership which began in September of 2019 will extend for another 18 months, allowing Wave Neuroscience to continue to use its patented Magnetic EEG/EKG-guided Resonance Therapy (MeRTSM) to address symptoms like lack of focus, chronic sleep disruption and cognitive fog.

“We have seen tremendous progress for our service members participating in these Braincare treatments,” said Daniel Kramer, SOC-F President & Founding Member. “This organization exists to support our Special Operations Forces members and providing access to Wave Neuroscience technologies has been life-changing for them and their families. We are thrilled to continue this partnership.”

Wave Neuroscience’s MeRT is innovating the future of cognitive health, utilizing neurological data to build a personalized Braincare plan. These non-invasive, drug-free plans are tailored to target functional disruptions to brainwave activity using FDA-cleared stimulation technology. The process takes approximately 30 minutes per day over a four-to-six-week period.

“We are excited to continue the partnership with SOC-F and Wave Neuroscience,” said Keith Walawender, CEO of Tomahawk Strategic Solutions. “Serving in the SOF community myself and seeing the benefits and transformations veterans have experienced because of this technology has been incredible. I look forward to continuing our support of our SOF veterans through this grant. “

For inquiries on becoming a participant, please visit www.braintreatmentcenter.com/SOF. For further information on Wave Neuroscience, please visit waveneuro.com.

ABOUT WAVE NEUROSCIENCE

Wave Neuroscience develops technologies that personalize and facilitate Braincare™, the understanding and optimization of the brain. We combine decades of medical research with targeted applications to create greater access to better healthcare. When it comes to brain health insight and treatment, no one can do what we do. Our proprietary approach provides deep understanding and personalized treatments that open new paths to wellness and recovery. At every step, we provide evidence-based, world-class healthcare rooted in first principle physics.

ABOUT TOMAHAWK

Tomahawk Charitable Solutions (TCS) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that supports the immediate and ongoing needs for the Special Operations Forces (SOF), Military and Law Enforcement communities including their families. Through our events and related fundraising, we generate funds that TCS allocates to a select number of organizations that we have carefully vetted and can personally vouch for their highly efficient and honorable utilization of charitable funds.

Our focus on the Military and Law Enforcement communities is to provide financial assistance for urgent and ongoing needs. Additionally, we focus on supporting families during and after the fight.

Tomahawk Strategic Solutions sponsors the overhead for this foundation.

ABOUT SOC-F

The Special Operations Care Fund is a non-profit entity organized under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, managed and staffed entirely by unpaid volunteers. SOC-F provides no medical or other professional services; rather, its mission is to connect generous-hearted and patriotic individuals and companies with members of the SOF community who have need for assistance that may not be provided from other sources.