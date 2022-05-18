Sensata Technologies Adds Predictive Maintenance for Rotary Equipment to Sensata IQ Platform via Partnership with Nanoprecise

Simple to configure and install, Sensata Technologies’ new wireless 6VW multi-modal IoT sensor allows plant managers to detect early-stage faults and extend the working life of their rotary machine assets. (Photo: Business Wire)

SWINDON, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), today announced that it has launched a new asset monitoring solution that enables predictive maintenance for rotary assets and delivers actionable insights to plant managers.

Unplanned downtime related to motors, pumps, and other rotating assets costs plants millions of dollars in production every year. But existing solutions do not provide the real-time insights plant managers need to truly monitor their assets.

The new wireless 6VW series IoT sensor delivers insights via the Sensata IQ platform and can simultaneously monitor each asset using six sensing modalities - vibration, temperature, acoustic emission, speed, humidity, and magnetic flux. The sensors are designed for easy retrofit into a wide range of existing rotary assets - such as motors, pumps, blowers, fans, or compressors - regardless of brand or manufacturer with no changes needed to the company’s hardware or control platforms. The 6VW sensor series is an easy-to-use, self-install solution with a mobile app for device configuration, making setup and installation possible in less than five minutes.

Using powerful AI-driven algorithms explicitly designed for rotary assets by Nanoprecise, a Sensata technology partner, data from the sensor is analyzed at the edge for anomalies and then pushed to the Sensata IQ cloud-based platform for further analysis and data visualization.

The Sensata IQ platform uses the data to identify potential faults, calculate the asset’s projected remaining useful life and deliver alerts to plant managers on their laptops, tablets, or smartphones. The deep predictive maintenance analysis capabilities help plant managers rely less on manual walkarounds and better understand the health of their assets.

“The partnership with Sensata Technologies has been a tremendous success for both parties,” says Sunil Vedula, Founder and CEO of Nanoprecise. “Together, we know that our AI-powered solutions will help change the way plant managers around the globe monitor their rotary assets.”

Sensata is collaborating with technology companies such as Nanoprecise to develop comprehensive solutions for assets that are rarely monitored due to cost and complexity. Adding Nanoprecise’s technology to the Sensata IQ platform enables maintenance teams to make confident decisions and simplify maintenance programs across rotary assets with data that can be trusted and accessed anywhere, anytime.

“Sensata IQ is raising the bar in monitoring industrial assets, with reliable solutions that enable operators to easily increase productivity. This intuitive predictive maintenance solution, powered by Nanoprecise, allows plant operators to gain deep machine health insights on rotary assets in a simple way. Our mission is to make asset monitoring more accessible and this solution supports that mission,” says Naoto Mizuta, Vice President of Industrial at Sensata Technologies.

To learn more about Sensata’s predictive maintenance solutions, visit www2.sensata.com/sensata-iq-6vw.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a global industrial technology company striving to create a cleaner, more efficient, electrified and connected world. Through its broad portfolio of sensors, electrical protection components and sensor-rich solutions which create valuable business insights, Sensata helps its customers address increasingly complex engineering and operating performance requirements. With more than 21,000 employees and global operations in 13 countries, Sensata serves customers in the automotive, heavy vehicle & off-road, industrial, and aerospace markets. Learn more at www.sensata.com and follow Sensata on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.