605 and VIZIO Announce Extended Agreement

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, 605, a global leader in television and cross-platform measurement, analytics and attribution, announced the renewal of their existing agreement with VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) the leading provider of automatic content recognition (ACR) technologies from its Inscape data division. The extended partnership will support 605’s measurement, attribution, and reporting capabilities through the continued delivery and use of Inscape’s data set.

Under the newly formed agreement, 605 will maintain access to VIZIO’s Inscape ACR data from approximately 20 million opted-in VIZIO Smart TVs for planning and measurement. The extended agreement, in its third renewal, will now run through the end of 2026.

“ In a rapidly evolving measurement landscape, our longstanding partnership with Inscape further validates the stability and longevity of 605’s industry-leading deterministic viewership data set,” said 605 Founder and CEO Kristin Dolan. “ We are excited to embark on this next phase of our integration of VIZIO’s Inscape data as we continue our focus on providing actionable insights that enable clients to more accurately target and measure audiences, improve campaigns and maximize the return on investment for every advertising dollar.”

“ Inscape’s second-by-second glass-level data has been at the forefront of powering products that are bringing greater transparency and scale to the measurement sector,” said Ken Norcross, Senior Director, Data Strategy at VIZIO. “ We’re proud to continue to provide support for the measurement industry with our currency-grade data.”

As the largest single source of opt-in smart TV viewing data available in the market today, VIZIO’s Inscape currency-grade data provides significant and unique benefits to 605’s brand, agency, content provider, and multichannel video programming distributor (MVPD) clients. The inclusion of Inscape’s viewing data in 605’s services will also support and expand access to Advanced Audiences, the first road-mapped deliverable from 605’s independent media trading currency, 605 EXCHAN6E, that offers a highly customizable approach to targeting granular audiences and driving superior outcomes.

About 605

605 is an independent TV measurement and analytics firm that offers advertising and content measurement, attribution, planning, optimization and analytical solutions including a new media trading currency to allow willing buyers and sellers of media to transact. 605’s multi-source deterministic viewership dataset measures 22 million households across over 200 U.S. markets and offers whole-home TV viewing visibility by combining the best attributes of set-top box and ACR data. 605 is unique in that its dataset supports 100 percent deterministic audience measurement at the household level while being reportable second by second with proprietary projection methodologies, all in a privacy compliant manner.

About VIZIO

Founded and headquartered in Orange County, California, our mission at VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE: VZIO) is to deliver immersive entertainment and compelling lifestyle enhancements that make our products the center of the connected home. We are driving the future of televisions through our integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful operating system. We also offer a portfolio of innovative sound bars that deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. Our platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers more tools to connect with the right audience.

For more information, visit VIZIO.com and follow VIZIO on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.