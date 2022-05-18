University of the Southwest to Deploy YuJa Enterprise Video Platform and Zoom Connector to Enhance Top Ranking Programs

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ranked by U.S. News and World Report for “Top Online Education Programs” and “Top Online Business Programs,” University of the Southwest in Hobbs, New Mexico, now has the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform and Zoom Connector to add to the success of both its online and face-to-face programs.

The Enterprise Video Platform integrates with Blackboard, the institution's Learning Management System (LMS). Course administrators and instructors can embed content directly into courses, as well as quickly edit and caption recordings, and can use the video content management system as a media storage repository. Live streaming, conferencing and other tools make the platform an ideal solution to create an engaging and interactive online environment.

In addition to the feature set available within the Video Platform, the Zoom Connector facilitates the automated import of videos recorded through Zoom. Recordings, whether lectures or events, can be disseminated securely and viewed across any device. The Zoom Connector also offers options for deleting recordings after the import is complete to reduce the overall cost for storage of materials in the Zoom Cloud.

“University of the Southwest has robust on-campus and online programs, along with 100% online graduate degree programs, so technology is important,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “With YuJa’s Video Platform and Zoom Connector, faculty can keep the focus on teaching and know their course content is safe, available and accessible.”

ABOUT UNIVERSITY OF THE SOUTHWEST

Founded in 1962, University of the Southwest (USW) is a private, four-year Christian university located in Hobbs, New Mexico. Regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, the university offers undergraduate and graduate degrees both on-campus and online, and was recently ranked by U.S. News and World Report for “Top Online Education Programs” and “Top Online Business Programs.”

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management, enterprise accessibility and data archiving. Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.