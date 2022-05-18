Calgary’s Repsol Sport Centre is Now MNP Community & Sport Centre

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MNP, one of Canada’s largest professional services firms, has entered into a 10-year sponsorship agreement with Lindsay Park Sports Society (LPSS) for the naming rights to Calgary’s iconic Lindsay Park sports centre. The facility will be known as MNP Community & Sport Centre effective May 18.

“We see an exciting future for our community and sport facility and for our city,” said Jeff Booke, Chief Executive Officer of LPSS. “For the past 40 years, our goal has been to provide world-class facilities that Calgarians of all ages, abilities, and skill levels can enjoy. This collaboration with MNP will ensure that legacy continues.”

The agreement with LPSS is a reflection of MNP’s optimism about the innovation, evolution, and revitalization that is currently taking place throughout the Calgary economy.

As Canada’s only national professional services firm to be headquartered in Calgary, MNP is committed to the city and its local institutions that bind the community together. The firm has two downtown locations where its people and clients come together for meetings and events, and it also works with many Calgary-based suppliers.

“MNP made the strategic decision to move our head office to Calgary in 2001, and we’ve never looked back,” said Jason Tuffs, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MNP. “In all cities where we operate, we have a longstanding history of supporting local institutions, so the investment to create MNP Community & Sport Centre was a natural fit.”

“We made this arrangement with Lindsay Park because our values align with their purpose and vision: building a sense of community, belonging, and wellness in this great city.” Tuffs continued.

The sports centre at Lindsay Park (formerly known as Repsol Sports Centre) was built in 1983 to host the Western Canada Summer Games and the facility has a rich history as a training ground for many Canadian Olympic and Paralympic athletes. It has worked with the municipal government over the past four decades to ensure its amenities evolve to meet the needs of a diverse and growing population.

“All Calgary residents benefit when we have accessible and inclusive recreational facilities like this one,” said Jyoti Gondek, mayor of Calgary. “The MNP Community & Sport Centre will continue to be a key gathering place for generations to come and it is wonderful to see Lindsay Park and MNP come together to make this investment.”

The newly revitalized interior of the MNP Community & Sport Centre was unveiled to the public in a free open house on May 18.

LPSS and the City of Calgary have already announced plans for a major expansion project that will begin in 2023 and take place over a few years. The expansion will open new leisure water amenities and ensure all facilities continue to meet international standards to host world-class competitions.

