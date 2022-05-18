CentralSquare Technologies Partners With First Due to Provide a Single Platform for Fire and EMS Services

LAKE MARY, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CentralSquare Technologies, an industry leader in public sector technology, announced a partnership with First Due, an end-to-end cloud-based provider of Fire and Emergency Medical Services (EMS) software, to provide public safety agencies a unified records management and emergency response solution. Fire and EMS agencies will improve pre-incident planning, fire prevention, NFIRS and ePCR reporting, asset and inventory management, personnel management, community engagement, and more by using the joint software solution.

First Due and CentralSquare join forces as they celebrate National EMS Week, May 15-21, to help honor and advance the work of EMS and all first responders. EMS professionals and Fire Rescue teams work hard to safeguard the health, safety and well-being of the communities they serve every day, and with this integrated single, unified platform, they can access more information, respond accordingly and reduce their response times.

“Our partnership with First Due expands CentralSquare's integrated Fire and EMS solutions, improving day-to-day operations for agencies, saving valuable time and reducing risks for first responders and their communities," said CentralSquare CEO Dave Zolet.

Across North America, public safety agencies often struggle to effectively manage their day-to-day operations and according to the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) “Voices of First Responders—Nationwide Public Safety Communication Survey Findings,” over half have reported the need for a single login platform to support modern firefighting and response.

As a cloud-based solution that utilizes a single login system, First Due’s integration with CentralSquare products is effortless, leveraging data across one platform to allow seamless end-to-end operational effectiveness. The responder-focused solution ensures information is shared accurately to improve dispatch response and incident reporting times, prioritizing cross-agency collaboration.

“Agencies still use too many applications to run their core operations, leading to unnecessary cost, wasted time, and a lack of operational visibility. At First Due, we are excited to provide the most comprehensive solution to overcome these challenges," explains First Due CEO Andreas Huber. "Working closely with CentralSquare only compounds our vision, and we are thrilled to improve mission-critical software for our joint customers."

As the digital landscape and public safety industry continue to evolve, this partnership will ensure customers meet the current and future demands required of modern firefighting and EMS services.

For more information, register to join CentralSquare’s upcoming webinar on June 8 – Reimagining Fire and EMS Response: First Due and CentralSquare.

About CentralSquare Technologies:

CentralSquare Technologies is the largest independent public sector software provider that powers all aspects of managing local government to build smarter and safer communities. Public sectors across North America use CentralSquare to enable efficiencies and a seamless end-to-end integrated experience by using innovative, cloud-based solutions and automation. CentralSquare’s scalable technology helps state and local agencies thrive operationally, even during states of emergency in public safety when every second counts. Its intuitive enterprise software also includes user-friendly platforms to support public administration agencies with finance, asset, compliance, case management and much more to drive better public experiences.

As the market driver for advancing safety and justice with innovative technology, CentralSquare serves 3 out 4 citizens across North America. The company is headquartered in Lake Mary, FL and has locations in North Carolina, South Dakota and British Columbia. More information is available at CentralSquare.com.

About First Due

First Due, (Headquartered in New York, NY) is the emerging leader in Fire and EMS Records Management Software (RMS). Major metros to volunteer agencies choose First Due’s end-to-end solution to run their entire operation in one place - consolidating mission-critical software to a single platform across Pre-Incident Planning, Fire Prevention, NFIRS / NEMSIS ePCR, Scheduling, Events & Activities, Personnel Mgmt, Hydrant Mgmt, Assets & Inventory, Response, and Community Risk Reduction. The First Due platform is a device-agnostic, cloud-native solution focused on driving innovation for every part of a Fire & EMS agency, from live actionable data for the First Responder to more operational transparency and reporting for administration. Agencies running on First Due build more efficient organizations and safer communities.