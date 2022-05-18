Audi Finance and Volkswagen Finance And Lexop Announce Partnership To Optimize Collections Using Contactless Technology

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Audi Finance and Volkswagen Finance, the automotive captive finance company of the Audi, Ducati and Volkswagen brands in Canada and Lexop, a self-serve facilitation software that optimizes the repayment journey for Customers, have entered into a partnership to digitize their collections activities.

Past-due Customers will receive automated emails that link to an intuitive self-serve payment portal, allowing them the freedom and flexibility to create their repayment plan from the device of their choice. Lexop’s approach is proven to grow conversion rates by making the repayment experience more accessible.

“Lexop is well-positioned to support our organization’s Customer-Centric approach and leverage the most modern technologies on the market,” says John De Rosa, Manager, Account Services at Audi Finance and Volkswagen Finance.

“We are excited to be partnering with Audi Finance and Volkswagen Finance. Together, we will drive stakeholder interest and show Customers the value in having a smooth journey to stay current in their payments,” says Amir Tajkarimi, CEO of Lexop. “We will help them bring an optimized service to their Customers and create stronger relationships while reducing the time and resources needed to afford the desired success.”

About VW Credit Canada, Inc.

VW Credit Canada, Inc., is the automotive captive finance company of the Audi, Ducati and Volkswagen brands in Canada, also known as Audi Finance and Volkswagen Finance, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of VW Credit, Inc. Audi Finance and Volkswagen Finance offers a wide range of leasing, retail financing and protection plans expertly tailored to meet the needs of Customers.

About Lexop

Lexop is a Montreal-based venture-backed fintech that helps companies retain past-due customers by facilitating payment and empowering them to self-serve. Lexop’s SaaS solution offers the benefits of personalized outreach at scale while affording consumers the flexibility to choose the payment scheme that best fits their situation. Learn more at www.lexop.com