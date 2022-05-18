HomeStars Launches Home Renovation Flexible Refinancing in Partnership with Perch To Help Canadian Homeowners Bring Their Dream Home to Life

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HomeStars, Canada’s largest network of verified home service professionals, is proud to announce a new partnership with Perch, a technology platform offering homebuyers and homeowners the financial insights they need to build wealth through real estate. This first-of-its-kind partnership will help homeowners find flexible refinancing solutions to fund their renovation and home improvement needs.

Through the new partnership, HomeStars offers a refinancing option to Canadian homeowners looking to make home renovations, repairs, or improvements. Homeowners can now receive cash based on the equity in their homes and use these funds for home improvement projects.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Perch and offer Canadian homeowners flexible refinancing options to fund their home renovations. It’s been a difficult year for Canadians, with the volatile housing market and economic pressures making purchasing newer homes less accessible and forcing many Canadians to stay in their homes longer. This partnership will allow homeowners to increase the value of their homes and make the much-needed improvements to their homes,” says Shir Magen, CEO of HomeStars. “This is a great opportunity to provide Canadians with an alternative to financing to give them continued comfort in their homes and live in a space they’re proud of. ”

The 2021 HomeStars Reno Report reported that 20 percent of Canadians needed financial assistance to execute home renovations, and many put off home improvements due to the daunting costs associated. With the current market volatility, its expected more Canadians will be financially stretched. HomeStars met this growing financial need by partnering with Perch to empower Canadians to execute their home renovations without the upfront investment. Whether it’s Canadians choosing to age in place, convert their home to one that can be multi-generational, or reinvest in their current property due to the current housing market, through this new partnership, homeowners will be able to get quality work done through vetted professionals with a lower financial impact on their monthly budget.

Homeowners can access the Perch refinancing calculator on https://homestars.com to help understand their borrowing power while starting a HomeStars service request. After entering your current property value and mortgage information, homeowners will have the ability to view the results and either begin the pre-approval process or chat with a Perch advisor. Once your loan is finalized and you are matched with a verified pro, you can leverage the funds towards your dream home project with a reputable pro.

“Perch’s analytics help Canadians get pre-approved for their mortgages and give them insights to understand exactly how much they can afford,” says Alex Leduc, Founder & CEO of Perch. “We saw a connection to the HomeStars online home services platform, and we’re very excited to be working with them. Together, we can help homeowners reach their goals faster.”

By leveraging Canada’s largest network of verified home service professionals, HomeStars allows Canadians to choose qualified professionals in their area and have a clear line of sight into home service professionals' ratings and quality of work. Canadian homeowners are well equipped to hire right the first time with a proprietary star score, verified background and finance checks, and manually verified reviews.

About HomeStars

HomeStars is Canada's largest network of verified and community-reviewed home service professionals. HomeStars empowers Canadian homeowners to hire right the first time for home renovations or repairs by connecting project-ready homeowners with the best pros in their neighborhood. In 2021, 8 million homeowners visited HomeStars looking for a pro for their next home improvement project. HomeStars was created in 2006 to relieve Canadian homeowners’ anxiety and put their minds at ease knowing they’ve hired a vetted, highly rated home service professional. With three distinct trust metrics, HomeStars gives Canadians the confidence of hiring right the first time, can vet pros recommended to homeowners, and allows for searching and requesting for specific home service professionals. HomeStars is based in Toronto, Ontario, and is an operating business of Angi, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI). To learn more, visit @HomeStars on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.