Announcing the 2022 Over-The-Rhine Film Festival Film Line-Up

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The premier diversity festival in the United States led by the disability community, The Over-The-Rhine Film Festival, presented by LADD, today officially announced a showcase of independent films for the highly-anticipated event that will occur July 7-10, 2022, in a variety of venues in the diverse Cincinnati neighborhood of Over-the-Rhine. With a stringent film-screening and selection process that rivals film festivals such as the Toronto and Cleveland Film Festivals, The Over-The-Rhine Film Festival, presented by LADD, received over one hundred entries from all over the globe; the film slate was unveiled today at a media event at The Art Academy of Cincinnati’s SITE 1212, in Over-The-Rhine, one of the Film Festival July venues.

The Over-The-Rhine Film Festival, presented by LADD, is in its fourth year and aims to encourage conversation, engagement, and action through the vehicle of film. Films will be screened at The Art Academy of Cincinnati’s SITE 1212, The Woodward Theater, Harriet Beecher Stowe House and The Freedom Center throughout the four-day event in July. “The breadth and depth of films from such a diverse group of filmmakers is unprecedented,” said tt stern-enzi, Artistic Director, The Over-The-Rhine Film Festival. “These films truly represent the five pillars which we base our selection process on: freedom, identity, diversity, disability and faith,” he continued. Mr. stern-enzi is one of the most lauded Black film critics in the United States and is locally known as “The Movie Guy” on Cincinnati’s Fox19 television.

On July 7, the narrative feature Poppy from writer-director Linda Niccol will open The OTR Film Festival, presented by LADD, at 8pm at SITE 1212. Poppy is a young woman with Down Syndrome eager to take control of her life and pursue her dream of becoming a mechanic; look forward to love, laughs and drama.

From the submission side of programming, the feature documentary Here. Is. Better., which addresses PTSD among veterans, allowing them to share their own stories in their own voices, will be presented. Rez Metal is a film that spotlights the journey of a Navajo band working on their debut album with the award-winning producer of Metallica. And Our Baby Knows, a short film from Cincinnati filmmaker David Chimusoro, finds a young father attempting to explain a harsh reality to his son using personal triumph to soften the blow.

In addition to Poppy on Opening Night, this year's curated slate includes Omoiyari: A Song Film by Kishi Bashi, a powerful musical odyssey connecting the Muslim ban and the immigration crisis on the US/Mexico border to the Japanese internment during WWII; Marvelous and The Black Hole from director Kate Tsang, capturing the coming-of-age story of a delinquent teen who teams up with a surly children's magician to navigate a difficult stage of her life.

For the complete film schedule, including a detailed list of films, venues and times, visit https://otrfilmfest.org/festival-schedule/. Tickets to The Over-The-Rhine Film Festival, presented by LADD, can be purchased online as virtual or in-person passes and single tickets at https://otrfilmfest.org/tickets/.

About Over-the-Rhine International Film Festival

The Over-the-Rhine International Film Festival, presented by LADD, is the premier diversity film festival in the United States led by the disability community. The festival’s founding sponsor is the Saul Schottenstein Foundation B along with leadership support from Procter and Gamble. Set to return July 7-10, 2022, the festival will showcase stories that celebrate the human spirit by providing a platform for audiences to see through another’s eyes. The festival is a catalyst for creating community and connections by telling stories that don’t get told. LADD brings the annual festival to Cincinnati to continue reframing how we see disability in the entertainment industry’s ongoing discussion of diversity. Learn more at otrfilmfest.org.

About LADD

Guided by the belief that every person has ability and value, LADD empowers adults with developmental disabilities to live, work, and connect. Founded in 1975, the Cincinnati non-profit now supports over 650 adults experiencing disabilities through housing, employment and meaningful community engagement programs. Learn more at laddinc.org.

