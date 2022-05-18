tru.ID Adds Vodafone, EE, O2, and Three to Its Cybersecurity Platform to Help UK Businesses Combat Fraud

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--tru.ID, the mobile authentication platform, announced its cybersecurity solution is integrated in the UK with mobile network operators Vodafone, EE, O2, and Three. Businesses that use tru.ID can now leverage SIM-based authentication for an additional 60 million mobile users in the UK.

The tru.ID solution helps combat digital fraud by leveraging the SIM-based authentication technology of a mobile network, offering a hardware-grade possession factor already present inside everyone’s mobile phone and a seamless user experience.

The new solution to online fraud

As business activities and commerce shifted online, so has fraud, especially cybercrime such as phishing and ransomware attacks. The UK government’s Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2021(1) found that 40% of businesses experienced breaches in the last 12 months, with phishing being the most common attack method.

SIM-based authentication from tru.ID is a new solution to help businesses reduce cybersecurity risk.

The benefits of SIM-based authentication

When we use our mobile phone to call, text, or use data, we don’t need to type our email and password to access the network. We are automatically logged in because the mobile network performs a check of the SIM card, silently in the background, to prove it is valid. From that point forward, all communication between the device and the network is fully encrypted.

Now, in collaboration with leading UK mobile networks, this SIM authentication capability is being opened up via tru.ID. By adding tru.ID into existing user applications, businesses can now make strong possession factor security available to all their users, thus helping prevent phishing and man-in-the-middle attacks.

Paul McGuire, co-founder and CEO of tru.ID, commented: “Businesses urgently need help to protect customers and employees from fraud. SIM-based authentication is exactly the kind of next-generation security solution the world needs and we’re excited about working with our mobile operator partners in the UK to help businesses prevent cybercrime.”

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

NOTES FOR EDITORS

[1] Gov.UK - Cyber Security Breaches Survey 2021

About tru.ID

tru.ID is an API-based authentication platform that leverages the strong security of the SIM card to deliver frictionless user authentication, helping businesses fight the growing problems of cybercrime. Based on proven technology that is already deployed at scale in mobile networks, this transformative solution is now available to businesses for the first time. With tru.ID, businesses can easily enable SIM-based authentication for all customers and employees across multiple markets. tru.ID is already live in 20 countries covering 2bn+ mobile subscribers, and is rolling out globally. To find out more, visit https://tru.id.

ENDS

----------------------------