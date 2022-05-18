Fluor Issues Statement Regarding Recent Decision on Pantex Plant and Y-12 National Security Complex Contract Award

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that the National Nuclear Security Administration’s (NNSA) shift in strategy related to the combined management and operation of the Pantex Plant and Y-12 National Security Complex has not changed Fluor’s support for the NNSA. The company remains committed to the nation’s nuclear security through its existing and future contract work.

Fluor is disappointed in the decision to cancel the previous award, but the company continues to see significant opportunities for new awards and growth across its market segments in 2022.

Fluor reaffirms the company’s 2022 adjusted earnings-per-share guidance provided in the news release and investor presentation accompanying its earnings call held on May 6, 2022, and its 2024 adjusted earnings-per-share guidance provided in the transcript.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better future by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients’ greatest challenges. Fluor’s 41,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $12.4 billion in 2021 and is ranked 196 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has provided engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements (including without limitation, statements to the effect that Fluor Corporation (the “Company”) or its management “will,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “looks forward to”, “continues to,” “reaffirms” or other similar expressions). Such forward-looking statements include statements relating to future growth, new awards, earnings and the outlook for the Company’s business and financial results or statements. Due to known and unknown risks, the Company’s results may differ materially from its expectations and projections. Additional information concerning factors that could affect the Company’s results can be found in the Company’s public periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under the heading “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in the Company’s Form 10-K filed on February 22, 2022. The Company’s forward-looking statements speak only as of the date that such statements are made, and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation other than as required by law to update its forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events.