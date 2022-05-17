Transport for NSW selects Alvaria Workforce Engagement Management Suite for Back-Office and Agent Improvement Tools and Mobile Schedule Management

SYDNEY, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The leaders in the development of safe, integrated and efficient transport systems for the people of New South Wales, Transport for NSW has selected Alvaria WEM Suite, provided by Alvaria channel partner Call Design.

Transport for NSW required a solution that could seamlessly integrate across the entire workforce planning cycle integrated with their omnichannel contact centre that includes voice, live chat and back-office functionality. In order to take advantage of the superior forecasting, scheduling and monitoring capabilities available they chose the Alvaria WEM Suite.

Transport for NSW selected Alvaria Workforce as it offered the technology and features they required to keep their workforce productive and engaged. The ability to build and customize reports easily in Employee Datacenter as well as enabling the Transport for NSW workforce to request schedule trades, apply for overtime or annual leave directly from their mobile devices is a great way to keep staff engaged.

Mark Uremovic, Resource Planning Manager at Transport for NSW said, “When we were looking for a workforce engagement product, we conducted a lot of research. We selected Alvaria Workforce because the results of our research showed us that it was the strongest product in the market and had the functionality we required. The choice was easy.”

Steve Seger, Alvaria Chief Commercial Officer said, “It’s an honour to partner once again with Call Design. They’re delivering the robust functionality Transport for NSW needed to forecast, schedule and help agents perform at their absolute best.”

Learn more about the Alvaria Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) Suite.

About Alvaria

Alvaria is the world leader in enterprise-scale customer experience (CX) and workforce engagement management (WEM) solutions. Our name is derived from Latin for “hives” – nature’s perfect form for millions of years – bringing you solutions that are scalable, resilient and secure, with efficiency, speed and pinpoint accuracy. ALVARIA™. Reshaping Customer Experience™. For more information, please visit www.alvaria.com.

About Call Design

The staff at Call Design are well-recognised as experts in workforce optimisation solutions for contact centres in Australia, New Zealand, United States, Europe and Asia. Offering both on-site and in-the-cloud solutions, Call Design has a robust offering of innovative solutions that optimise the workforce. Combining best-in-class technologies with an experienced team of consultants to offer businesses personalised workforce optimisation solutions, Call Design empowers your employees, engages customers, and automates everyday work processes with seamless implementation aimed at enhancing efficiencies at every level of an organisation.