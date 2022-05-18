Allego Enters a Partnership With G&V Energy Group in Belgium

ARNHEM, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allego Holding B.V. the leading pan-European electric vehicle charging network today announced a partnership with G&V Energy Group, a young and dynamic Belgian company, active on the market of fuel stations with a strong focus on sustainability. G&V Energy Group is the biggest independent player on the Belgian market. Today, G&V manages over 200 fuel stations under different brand names and operates 27 Breakpoint-shops. On top of the groups expansive network of stations G&V Energy group also provides a multi brand CAPS Fuel Card for customers that offers an online platform that allows for the smooth operation of fleet administration requirements, handles payments, and facilitates the easy return of tax and excise duties. Thanks to partner networks, the CAPS Fuel Card also offers its customers access to a network of over 2500 locations in Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg, and France. CAPS also offers the possibility of electric charging in a network of 275 000 charging stations in Europe.

Allego and G&V Energy Group will enter a long-term High Power Charging partnership, to install Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle charging stations at 100 fuel stations soon to become energy hubs throughout Belgium. 12 locations are due to be realized this calendar year, starting with the Noorderlaan in Antwerp. All 12 locations are co-financed by the European Union. Where possible the charging stations will be installed under the existing canopy of the fuel station itself, but as sites expand the installation of Allego canopies is also foreseen. The Electric Vehicle chargers themselves will be kitted in Allego branding for easy recognition for EV drivers. For the longer term with utilization increasing, there is the potential to expand to additional 150 locations. In Belgium, Allego currently operates a network of 5,000 public AC charging points covering more than 305 Flemish municipalities, in addition to 63 DC fast chargers located throughout all of Belgium. At present Allego is rolling out an additional 56 ultra-fast charging locations next to main highways in the coming year 2022-2023, upon completion this will make it the largest DC network in Belgium. In addition to these planned locations, the G&V Allego High power partnership announced today will add another 100 strategic locations in Belgium.

“We are thrilled to partner with G&V Energy Group as its builds on our companies’ mission to provide suitable EV charging solutions at the right place and time. Given G&V expansive network in Belgium this agreement will truly complement our existing network in Belgium and help create a solid network of HPC charging solutions across the country,” comments Harold Langenberg Managing Director of Allego BENELUX. “This partnership also is a testimony to the leadership of the G&V team that recognizes that the electrification of road transport is no longer an abstract concept, but a long-term solution to one the most pressing issues our planet faces: climate change.”

“Together with Allego, we are proud to announce this strategic and long-term partnership. Both companies share a similar dynamic and progressive DNA and strive to pioneer the Belgian hpc-charging market. We are committed to transforming 100 of our main filling stations into modern 'energy hubs' equipped with the right facilities and Breakpoint shops for a quick lunch or delicious coffee while charging,” according to Xavier Dewulf, CEO of G&V Energy Group. “Through this partnership and Allego's strong network, we are able to offer our CAPS customers a future-proof solution for their fleet and the ever-changing mobility needs.”

About Allego

Allego delivers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, and trucks, for consumers, businesses and cities. Allego’s end-to-end charging solutions make it easier for businesses and cities to deliver the infrastructure drivers need, while the scalability of our solutions makes us the partner of the future. Founded in 2013, Allego is a leader in charging solutions, with an international charging network comprised of more than 28,000 charge points operational throughout Europe – and growing rapidly. Our charging solutions are connected to our proprietary platform, EV-Cloud, which gives us and our customers a full portfolio of features and services to meet and exceed market demands. We are committed to providing independent, reliable, and safe charging solutions, agnostic of vehicle model or network affiliation. At Allego, we strive every day to make EV charging easier, more convenient, and more enjoyable for all. www.allego.eu

About G&V Energy Group

G&V is a fast-growing Belgian company with a strong focus on sustainability and is active on the Belgian petrol-market. Thanks to the strategic acquisitions of the Esso locations in the region of Brussels-Hainaut and Flanders in 2012-2013, the firm has grown to the biggest independent player on the Belgian market. Today G&V operates 27 Breakpoint-shops and more than 200 car and truck stations under both its own 'G&V' brand, as well as Esso, Shell, Total, Q8, Enora (CNG) and Rolande (LNG). Another key component within the group is the multi-brand fuel card Caps. Thanks to the collaboration with partner networks, the Caps card offers its customers a network of more than 2,500 service stations and 275,000 charging points in Europe . This hybrid card offers a future-proof solution to the everchanging mobility needs. Caps also offers an online platform for optimal fleet management and numerous other smart services.

www.g-v.be / www.caps.be / www.enjoybreakpoint.be