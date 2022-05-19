beqom Partners with Modulus Data to Streamline HR Compensation Processes

NYON, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--beqom—the leader in cloud-based compensation management software—today announced a partnership with Modulus Data, the leading expert in Human Resources data integration. Modulus Data will build connectors that enable beqom to function as the compensation module of HR/HCM software suites, allowing any company with a digital HR platform to benefit from best-of-breed compensation management.

The world of HR technology is increasingly reliant on best-of-breed solutions that carry out specialized tasks, manage complex processes, and integrate with a core HR system. Modulus Data provides the direct connectors amongst these solutions so that companies can benefit from the best software for the job while ensuring a smooth overall user experience.

beqom is commonly used alongside Human Capital Management (HCM) suites such as Workday, SAP SuccessFactors, Oracle HCM, and ADP. The addition of Modulus Data’s pre-built connectors will streamline the integration, saving beqom customers time and money while improving HR productivity and providing a seamless user experience during compensation cycles.

“The use of Modulus Data real time connectors will be another step forward in accelerating the integration of beqom as the compensation platform of choice for leading enterprises,” says Francois D’Haegeleer, beqom Head of Alliances. “One of the biggest costs in any software implementation is integration, so having pre-built real time connectors from Modulus Data will significantly reduce the cost of delivering and maintaining digital transformation of compensation processes.”

“We’re excited to connect beqom to the HR ecosystem,” says Yan Courtois, CEO of Modulus Data. “Our beqom connectors make it easy to plug their next-generation compensation solution into Human Capital Management systems. beqom’s compensation management solutions offer tremendous value to an organization. Our connectors save a lot of time and money in delivering that value.”

beqom provides a total compensation management platform that automates mission-critical compensation processes for Global 5000 customers, impacting every employee in an organization. beqom's solution integrates with core HCM systems to enable competitive, fair, inclusive, and effective compensation strategies. Unlike other compensation software, the beqom solution manages both broad-based compensation and transactional sales incentives such as commissions on a single next-generation SaaS platform, giving customers a complete picture of total compensation. The configurable nature of the beqom solution means that it can support the exact requirements of a company’s compensation strategy, regardless of complexity or scale.