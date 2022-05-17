Starr Insurance Companies Expands in Thailand

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Starr Insurance Companies (Starr) announced an agreement with FPG Insurance Holdings Limited (HK) (FPG) and local Thai shareholders to purchase FPG Insurance Public Company Limited (FPG Thailand), a Thai non-life insurance company, together with local Thai parties.

Starr’s investment will be held by its Bermuda insurance company, Starr Insurance & Reinsurance Limited. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022, subject to certain customary closing conditions, including any necessary regulatory approvals.

“Thailand is an important, fast-growing insurance market — one of the cornerstones of the Southeast Asia economy,” said Maurice R. Greenberg, Starr’s Chairman & CEO. “Asia is both commercially and culturally important to Starr, as we trace our roots to an American-owned company founded in Shanghai more than 100 years ago. We look forward to serving the needs of local Thai companies and consumers through this new insurance capability.”

David Zuellig, FPG regional chairman, said, “This transaction reflects the standing of our franchises and is the product of the hard work, persistence, and determination of the FPG Thailand team despite challenging market conditions. The team is excited and ready to work with Starr in bringing the company to the next level.”

Starr expects to strengthen local product offerings with tailored commercial insurance and Accident & Health (A&H) products and plans to further maximize its growth by recruiting and developing local Thai insurance talent. Previously, Starr supported the Thai insurance market primarily through its provision of reinsurance products, including Technical Risks, Casualty, Marine, and A&H products.

Gerard Pennefather from Huntington, strategic advisors to FPG, said, “This is a fantastic outcome for both Starr and FPG. We believe Starr is the ideal home for FPG Thailand to build scale, and expand capabilities and distribution, whilst bringing innovation to the market.”

According to a recent report by rating agency AM Best, in 2021 Thailand’s non-life insurance market was estimated to be THB 253 billion (USD $8.3 billion) in terms of direct premium written.

The operation’s headquarters are expected to remain in Bangkok.

About Starr Insurance Companies

Starr Insurance Companies (or Starr) is a marketing name for the operating insurance and travel assistance companies and subsidiaries of Starr International Company, Inc. and for the investment business of C. V. Starr & Co., Inc. and its subsidiaries. Starr is a leading insurance and investment organization with a presence on six continents; through its operating insurance companies, Starr provides property, casualty, and accident and health insurance products as well as a range of specialty coverages including aviation, marine, energy and excess casualty insurance. Starr’s insurance company subsidiaries domiciled in the U.S., Bermuda, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, U.K., Switzerland, and Malta each have an A.M. Best rating of “A” (Excellent). Starr’s Lloyd’s syndicate has a Standard & Poor’s rating of “A+” (Strong).

About FPG Insurance Group

Established for over half a century, FPG Insurance Group is an ASEAN based non-life insurance group.

About Huntington

Huntington and its associated companies are an integrated strategic advisory/start-up capital and private equity group focused on (re)insurance, based in Singapore and Turkey.

