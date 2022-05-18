Apruve and Allianz Trade Join Forces to Expand Trade Credit Automation Solution

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apruve, the leader in Trade Credit Automation for global enterprises, has announced a strategic partnership with Allianz Trade, the global leader in credit insurance for B2B trade receivables. Allianz Trade recently rebranded from Euler Hermes.

The partnership between Apruve and Allianz Trade increases Apruve's underwriting speed and accuracy while giving customers and banking partners the added option to layer on trade credit insurance policies for receivables that run through Apruve's payment platform.

“Our clients are requesting that we continue to improve the ability to underwrite buyers around the world with increased speed and thoroughness. Using Allianz Trade APIs, we can help facilitate immediate credit decisioning for our enterprise clients or global banks that tie into Apruve’s credit network to guarantee next day payment on all open invoices, '' said Michael Noble, CEO and founder of Apruve.

Enterprises are constantly looking for ways to create new, automated processes to replace manual ones. Adopting a Trade Credit Automation platform like Apruve into an accounts receivable department brings end-to-end management for specific cohorts of enterprise customers, while guaranteeing next day payment on all open invoices.

“Apruve is bringing accounts receivable management to the next level,” said Francois Burtin, Director of Digital Transformation at Allianz Trade. “Efficient A/R departments will choose which customers they want to manage in-house and which they want on a fully automated Trade Credit Automation platform like Apruve. As the global leader in trade credit insurance, Allianz Trade is uniquely positioned to add value to their platform and help Apruve’s customers grow their business.”

About Apruve

Apruve builds Trade Credit Automation programs for global enterprises seeking to make transformative change in their procure-to-pay process. Apruve is the only provider that combines A/R automation with guaranteed next-day financing on all open invoices. With Apruve, B2B suppliers in local or international markets can reduce fixed costs in A/R by over 50%, shorten DSO to one day, and create an efficient purchasing experience for their customers. To learn more, visit apruve.com.

About Allianz Trade

We predict trade and credit risk today, so companies can have confidence in tomorrow.

Allianz Trade is the global leader in trade credit insurance and a recognized specialist in the areas of surety, collections, structured trade credit and political risk. Our proprietary intelligence network analyzes daily changes in +80 million corporates solvency. We give companies the confidence to trade by securing their payments. We compensate your company in the event of a bad debt, but more importantly, we help you avoid bad debt in the first place. Whenever we provide trade credit insurance or other finance solutions, our priority is predictive protection. But, when the unexpected arrives, our AA credit rating means we have the resources, backed by Allianz to provide compensation to maintain your business. Headquartered in Paris, Allianz Trade is present in 52 countries with 5,500 employees. In 2021, our consolidated turnover was € 2.9 billion and insured global business transactions represented € 931 billion in exposure. For more information, please visit allianz-trade.com.