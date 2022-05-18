Motivus Joins the Alida Partner Network to Deliver Tailored Customer Experiences in Singapore

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alida, a leader in Total Experience Management (TXM), today announced Motivus, an experience-based sales and customer service, and customer experience consulting firm, has joined its Partner Network to deliver elevated customer experience and consultancy services to global and local organisations in Singapore.

Motivus offers organisations tailored support in defining and designing successful customer experience (CX) initiatives to remain competitive in today’s business climate. Alongside expert guidance, Motivus also offers personalised and effective CX implementation training that ensures sustainable change and long-lasting customer satisfaction. Introducing the Alida TXM platform to Motivus’s offerings during specific customer touch points, enables clients to collect rich and timely insights to measure and ultimately improve their customers' experiences.

“We are thrilled about our partnership with Motivus. Their team of experienced consultants are excellent in providing clients with the support needed to build and maintain thriving CX programs,” said Steven Medeiros, SVP and General Manager, APAC, Alida. “Combining Alida’s industry-leading TXM technology with personalised Motivus guidance, organisations will have all the tools to build impactful customer experiences.”

The Alida Partner Network enables growth for organisations of all sizes by providing the software, enablement and expert support needed to put customers' truth into action. As the global authority in building engaged and online communities for ongoing customer feedback, partners entrust Alida’s software to help them deliver powerful insights and a competitive advantage for their clients.

“Motivus has earned its impressive reputation for building successful and lasting CX initiatives,” said Gary Smith, SVP Channel & Partner Alliances, Alida. “They will be an excellent addition to the Alida Partner Network and we look forward to helping organisations harness the power of CX to remain competitive in their industries.”

About Motivus

Motivus Consulting is a multi-award-winning Singapore headquartered company, serving worldwide. We bring to our customers the effective customer experience practices through consulting, training, and coaching after practical learning, performing, leading and training experience in globally renowned brands like Alibaba.com, Millennium Hotels and Resorts, ITC Limited, MGD Lifestyle, Regus, BNI, etc.

About Alida

Alida believes in a world where customers are respected as the ultimate source of truth. Because knowing the whole truth about your customers—even the parts that are hard to hear—can help companies make better decisions that drive long-term customer loyalty and growth. With the Alida Total Experience Management (TXM) Platform, leading brands like HBOMax, Adobe, Red Bull, and J.Crew turn their customer truth into action to power exceptional customer, employee, product, and brand experiences.

Founded over 20 years ago, Alida helps the world’s largest brands improve their total experience with its team of 500+ experts across 11 countries.

