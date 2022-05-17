Konect.ai's Automotive Lead Engagement Software Relaunches to Better Serve Dealers

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Konect.ai, the newest leader in automotive lead management, is changing the way dealers can use their best-in-class proprietary technology. Customers now have the opportunity to choose from 3 innovative Ai engagement packages that best suit their needs.

Konect.ai understands that dealers do not need (or have the budget for) pre-packaged products with services they don’t want. The relaunch focuses on 3 different product options or various bundled packages to choose from with those 3 specialized products. Konect.ai’s first product launch is Konect Acquire, which focuses on inventory acquisitions. The Ai engages with leads and adds in-store or phone appointments directly into the CRM to acquire inventory from qualified and ready to sell or trade customers. With the pillars in place, Konect.ai can focus on building the capabilities of the Ai to consistently exceed industry standards.

The innovative technology company has increased their workforce in order to accommodate the demand for their superior and user-friendly artificial intelligence. Colby Joyner has joined the Konect.ai team as Vice President of Sales. Colby’s extensive experience in retail automotive, automotive technology/software, and the integration and implementation of software products will undoubtedly enhance the customer experience. Most recently, Colby was the Platform Director for Bravo Auto Group in Victoria, TX. Colby brings with him a fresh take on what Konect.ai can do for the consumer, and how it can best serve dealerships of any size as well as other industries.

“I’m excited about Konect.ai because it solves a problem that most have tried to solve with additional staff or product, which eventually changes their process. The technology has to match the culture; if it doesn’t, it won't work,” said Colby Joyner, VP of Sales. “Konect.ai lives outside of current processes without interrupting flow. We aim to lift, not disrupt. Our products allow dealers to focus on customers who are ready to do business while increasing engagement, phone calls, and productivity.”

The results of the Ai technology have already been off the charts. Henson Brand Dealerships, located in Madisonville Texas, has been using Konect Ai for over a year. “The use of the system has been awesome for us. Their products are easy to use so you know what leads to focus on and which ones not to. The follow up and engagement have been great,” said Eric Barbosa, managing partner of Henson Brand Dealerships. “We personally call the team, and the support and interaction has been amazing. They have changed our game as far as follow up; our follow up has increased by about 30% since having that tool, and I think that has to do with their Ai. As soon as we know the customer is engaged, we have them on the phone or an appointment booked.”

About Konect.ai

Konect.ai is a leader in automotive artificial intelligence. Their mission is to maximize conversion rates and profits with faster and more efficient Ai engagement. Patent pending in the United States. Find more information on their website www.konectai.com or reach out for a demo.