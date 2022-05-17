Constellations Behavioral Services Announces It Is Being Sold to Its 150 Employees

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Constellations Behavioral Services is being sold to its 150 employees. Founders, Kim & Tim Heald, said they hope to create an environment for employees to have a voice into the company operations and to create financial security for their future. Employees were notified during a companywide meeting.

With employee ownership, often known as an employee stock ownership plan, or ESOP, a company’s employees own shares in the company or the right to the value of shares in the company

“Something very cool has just happened, and we are really excited to share it with the world,” said CEO, Tim Heald. “We came into ABA as a pioneer of a new industry that didn’t really exist before the year 2000. The science has been here, and the need has always been here, but our voices and presence may have been missing. Our employees’ contributions everyday are what have built results that support what ABA can bring to our clients and students. Constellations has also long been striving to bring this benefit of improved experiences and human interaction to our own Team, other organizations, communities, and governments. We wanted this movement not only to benefit others; our Team does great work and should benefit from it as well.”

Kim Heald, Director of Leadership & Talent Development stated “This company has always been about the people. The kids, the families, the teachers…but none of this would be possible without our own people: our employees. Each and every person who works here puts their hearts and commitment into what we do everyday.” “As we grew, we needed to ensure our own passion and direction for the company would sustain beyond just our influence and guidance. We have spent years developing our culture and leadership, which includes everyone! They believe in us and we have believed in them to get here. Now we get to show them how much we believe in them by sharing the company with them. This is perfect. It feels amazing!”

Constellations Behavioral Services opened in 2009. Now with 3 Early Intensive Learning Centers in both New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

