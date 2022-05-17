G-Core Labs Partners with Backblaze to Provide Free Data Traffic from Storage to CDN

LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--G-Core Labs, today announced a partnership with Backblaze to provide companies with free egress traffic from storage to CDN. The new integration between G-Core Labs CDN and Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage seamlessly connects object storage to the content delivery network, and can be quickly deployed with just a few clicks. Customers can now expand the use cases and value they can achieve on the platforms while receiving the benefits of a reliable and affordable S3 compatible storage and a globally distributed content delivery network.

“We are constantly looking for opportunities to improve our products while creating the best possible environment and experience for our users,” said Dmitriy Akulov, director of Edge Services, G-Core Labs. “This partnership enables our customers to significantly reduce operating costs by eliminating all egress traffic costs between our two platforms, providing a much more affordable way to store and distribute any kind of content to a global audience.”

Delivering Dynamic Content Effortlessly and Economically

High and unexpected egress fees are often a surprise for cloud customers. The G-Core Labs CDN and Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage integration provides cloud native developers, website owners and media production teams with an inexpensive, powerful way to scale and deliver any type of content to a global audience. Users simply store their content in Backblaze and deliver it to end users through G-Core Labs CDN. Benefits include:

G-Core Labs’ customers can use their existing environment while using Backblaze B2’s simple and scalable cloud storage service to store any amount of data with an extremely high level of data availability;

Businesses using Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage can seamlessly deliver mass quantities of content to their end-users using G-Core Labs powerful international network; and,

All customers will be able to take advantage of the joint solution’s ability to simplify development processes and accelerate time-to-market for new features and services while taking advantage of the flexibility and efficiency of the cloud.

“The combination of G-Core Labs CDN and Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage provides customers a unique solution for delivering dynamic content with minimal effort,” said Larry Carvalho, Principal Analyst, RobustCloud. “Customers can benefit from the products’ seamless integration and ease of adoption while taking advantage of performance and a quick return on investment.”

How it Works

Any Backblaze B2 bucket can work as an origin for the G-Core Labs CDN;

The CDN will cache all content from the origin on G-Core’s global network;

Users can quickly access the content from anywhere in the world; and,

No additional configuration or enablement is required, and current customers can immediately benefit from the products’ back-end integration.

Product Availability

The integration is complete, and immediately available to all existing and new customers. For more information, visit here.

About G-Core Labs S.A.

G-Core Labs is an international leader in public cloud and edge computing, content delivery, hosting, and security solutions. G-Core Labs is headquartered in Luxembourg with offices in Germany and Lithuania.

For more information, visit us online.