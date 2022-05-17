UKG, Uber for Business Launch Strategic Collaboration to Help Organizations, Their People During Labor Shortage

LOWELL, Mass. & WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UKG, a leading provider of HR, payroll, and workforce management solutions for all people, today announced a strategic collaboration with Uber for Business, Uber’s enterprise arm, that allows organizations with UKG Dimensions to deliver an attractive reward to people who pick up hard-to-fill shifts: a voucher for a ride with Uber or for a meal delivery with Uber Eats.

“The cost of an unfilled shift goes far beyond lost productivity. The extra stress created by perpetual understaffing or requesting people come to work at the last minute is damaging to morale and engagement,” said Chris Todd, president at UKG. “This industry-first collaboration is the most recent example of how UKG is committed to delivering innovations that have a positive impact on people’s lives while also helping businesses optimize their operations.”

UKG Incentives, powered by Uber for Business, is available for Dimensions customers through the UKG Marketplace and makes it quick and simple for organizations to reward their people with a voucher. All the manager needs to do is assign a voucher — with the value determined by the organization — to an open shift. Once the shift is accepted, the individual instantly receives the voucher to redeem in the Uber app.

“Uber for Business is proud to work with UKG to help businesses reimagine employee wellbeing and recognize the invaluable contributions of their people,” said Susan Anderson, global head of Uber for Business. “Given the Great Resignation and fierce competition for talent that companies are facing, there’s no better time than now for businesses to enhance benefits and perks and help improve their employees’ day-to-day lives, no matter where they are.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), there are currently a record 11.5 million job openings at U.S. businesses. Similarly, the UKG Workforce Activity Report for April 2022 showed signs of stress beginning to emerge in the U.S. economy, with declines across every industry, geography, and business size.

Turnover also remains a challenge: according to the BLS, more than 4.5 million people quit their jobs in March 2022, the most recent month data is available. However, a recent UKG survey found 43% of pandemic-era job quitters now admit they were better off at their old jobs, indicating that employers should convey to people their true value to help stymie any sense of restlessness.

“The labor shortage, as well as higher-than-normal employee quit rates, are expected to stick around through the end of the year, if not longer,” said R. “Ray” Wang, CEO at Constellation Research, Inc. “In order to gain a long-term competitive advantage in hiring and retaining top talent, organizations must seek out meaningful and sustainable benefits that have an immediate and measurable impact on their employees’ lives. The Great Refactoring is here, and organizations will never be the same again.”

