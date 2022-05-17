BBi Autosport Selects Mobil 1 Motor Oil to Launch Engine Warranty Program

SPRING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In preparation for this year’s centennial Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, BBi Autosport sought to further its pedigree on America’s Mountain by partnering with the world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand, Mobil 1™. The partnership will include a new engine warranty program for customers which warranties all of BBi Autosport’s engine builds with the exclusive use of Mobil 1 advanced synthetic motor oil.

BBi Autosport’s engine warranty will support all its Performance projects including BBi StreetCup builds, the up to 1,500hp BBi VMax package, and all its Motorsport projects. This will include its class-leading Pikes Peak Hill Climb program which recorded a first-ever for any competitor by finishing on the podium across three classes in one race, a feat accomplished during the 2021 running.

“I’ve raced at Le Mans, Daytona, Sebring, you name it, and nothing compares to the conditions a competitor faces at Pikes Peak,” said Betim Berisha, founder of BBi Autosport. “Our shop has always been known for doing things a little bit differently. So when we wanted to bring our knowledge of racing and winning in the most extreme conditions imaginable to all of our customers, we knew there was only one way to guarantee the performance of our engines – by designing an engine warranty program around the only motor oil we’ve seen win in all the same conditions we have. Warrantying any performance engine is an audacious ideal, but Mobil 1 has been factory fill in more than 1,500,000 Porsche engines over the past 25 years, so we think we’re building around a proven model.”

Founded in 2005, BBi Autosport has fashioned itself a reputation built on a history of delivering championship-caliber performance in unique racing environments such as the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. Dating back to its first win in 1934, competitors relying on Mobil™-branded products have won more races up America’s Mountain than any other motor oil brand. Off the race track, no other motor oil brand is trusted to produce more horsepower from the factory.

“Our engineering team continuously approaches every track day as just another day in the lab,” said Jei Gort, global motorsports and sponsorships manager at ExxonMobil. “It's our love of driving that keeps us going, and Betim and his team have that same passion flowing through everything they do. This engine warranty program is something BBi is offering to its customers with the full faith and backing of the same Mobil 1 advanced synthetic motor oil we sell on shelves across the world today. It’s nothing special, beyond the fact that this same Mobil 1 technology is what’s winning Formula One World Championships, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and the Chili Bowl. Same goes for Pikes Peak where we’re proud of our heritage dating back to the 1930s when we had to win in the dirt. Now the speeds and horsepower are much more advanced, and so are our Mobil 1 products.”

For more information on BBi Autosport, please visit BBiAutosport.com. For more information on Mobil 1, please visit your local race track and ask around.

About BBi Autosport

BBi Autosport, founded in 2005, specializes in Porsche service and race engineering, blending motorsport and street performance throughout the BBi product line and comprehensive workshop services. Located in Huntington Beach, Calif., BBi is the premier Porsche service facility in Southern California. BBi develops a comprehensive line of performance aftermarket and safety upgrades for all Porsche platforms and offers bespoke street and race engineering services. Through industry partnerships and new technology, BBi pushes the envelope in engineering and performance.

About Mobil 1

Mobil 1, the world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand, is factory fill in many of the world’s most powerful production vehicles. In fact, more than 1,500,000 Porsche engines have trusted Mobil 1 from day one. Designed to empower our love of driving, Mobil 1 advanced synthetic features anti-wear technology that provides performance beyond our conventional motor oils – that means more time behind the wheel than under the hood. This technology allows Mobil 1 advanced synthetic to meet or exceed the toughest standards of vehicle manufacturers and tuning shops, all while providing exceptional protection against engine wear, under normal or even some of the most extreme conditions. Not that you’d ever put your car though any extremes. Join us. For the love of driving.