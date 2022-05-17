Karate Combat and MANSCAPED™ Reveal Partnership Agreement for Karate Combat: Season 4

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MANSCAPED™, the leading men’s lifestyle consumer brand and male grooming category creator, and Karate Combat, the groundbreaking professional full-contact karate promotion, unveiled a season-long partnership during the debut of Karate Combat: Season 4 on Saturday, May 14th.

The partnership, first revealed at the Season 4 Kick Off Press Conference by Karate Combat President Adam Kovacs, saw MANSCAPED™ branding and integrations featured prominently across Karate Combat broadcasts and digital content, including MANSCAPED-branded action replays.

In addition to significant brand placement on The Pit, Karate Combat’s trademark competition setting , the partnership harnesses Karate Combat’s cutting-edge CGI production - powered by industry-leading Unreal Engine - placing bespoke MANSCAPED brand integrations in-broadcast.

Special discount codes were created for Karate Combat fans purchasing from the official Manscaped.com store, which ships to numerous countries worldwide. Entering KC20 or KCTWENTY at checkout will deliver a 20% discount on the total order price during Karate Combat: Season 4.

“As innovative companies which have successfully created entirely new categories, Karate Combat and MANSCAPED™ share some similarities. Both are young, cutting-edge companies which challenge the status quo and aren’t afraid to take risks in talking to their highly male audiences,” said Robert Bryan, Karate Combat CEO.

“Karate Combat is one of the fastest growing sports leagues in the world, with a fast growing, truly global audience,” said Joey Kovac, VP of Marketing at MANSCAPED™. “We are always looking to diversify our sports marketing portfolio and reach new communities. We’re excited to partner with such an innovative league that aims to engage with fans in creative ways all around the world.”

Karate Combat: Season 4 made its debut Saturday May 14th and was broadcast to over 100 territories worldwide through linear and digital media distribution.

About Karate Combat

The world’s most innovative professional fight league, Karate Combat harnesses groundbreaking production technology and the Epic Games Unreal Engine (Mandalorian, Fortnite) to host full-contact professional karate fights in incredible CGI environments designed by world-class artists.

Olympic medallists and national champions from around the world are just some of the elite black belts invited to compete in eight different weight divisions in pursuit of a Karate Combat World Championship. Karate Combat maintains offices in the USA and EU. For more information please visit www.karate.com

About MANSCAPED™

Founded by Paul Tran in 2016, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED™ is the leading men’s lifestyle consumer brand and male grooming category creator trusted by over five million men worldwide. The product range includes a diversified line of premium tools, formulations, and accessories that are intelligently designed to introduce a whole new self-care routine for men. MANSCAPED™ offers a one-stop-shop at manscaped.com and direct-to-consumer shipping in 38 countries spanning the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Norway, Switzerland, Singapore, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Select products and unique bundles can also be found on Amazon with Prime and pickup options available. Retail placement includes Target, Best Buy and Macy’s stores throughout the U.S. and Hairhouse locations in Australia. For more information, visit the website or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube.