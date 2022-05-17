U.S. General Services Administration and Department of Energy Select Dalrada’s Heat Pump for Field Validation

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dalrada Corporation (OTCQB: DFCO, "Dalrada") announced today that United States General Services Administration (GSA) and the Department of Energy (DOE) have chosen the Company’s Likido®ONE heat pump to help reduce greenhouse emissions from commercial buildings through high performance, low-carbon solutions set forth by the Green Proving Ground (GPG) program. Likido®ONE will now be evaluated under dynamic, real-world conditions in federally or privately-owned commercial buildings.

“ Programs like the GPG highlight the growing need for bold energy solutions and accelerate the adoption of clean technologies,” said Jose Arrieta, Director of Emerging Technologies on the Dalrada Board of Directors, and former Chief Information Officer and Interim Chief Data Officer of the Department of Health and Human Services. According to Arrieta, “ distributed energy resources (DERs), like the Likido®ONE heat pump, will help tackle the climate crisis by cutting costs, improving public health, and significantly reducing emissions.”

The DOE has publicly stated that its top priority is addressing climate change. Joining forces with the GSA in a concerted effort to decarbonize heat, the GPG program calls for technologies that use next-generation, low or no GWP refrigerants.

Dalrada’s flagship product, Likido®ONE, is a combustion-free, CO 2 -based heat pump that:

Decarbonizes heating (a key component to achieving Net Zero)

Increases heating and cooling efficiency by capturing and reusing thermal energy

Uses carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) low GWP refrigerant

) low GWP refrigerant Operates in a wide range of temperatures from -22°F to 250°F

The GSA is the largest public real estate organization in the United States, with a portfolio of more than 8,800 assets, including more than 500 historic properties, and manages almost 370 million square feet of rentable workspace for more than a million federal employees. The GPG program ultimately leverages the GSA's real estate portfolio to evaluate innovative building technologies and implement de-carbonization solutions where applicable.

Brian Bonar, Dalrada's Chairman and CEO, states, " We’re honored to be recognized by the GSA and DOE as a green energy innovator. The Green Proving Ground program is the perfect platform to showcase how the de-carbonization capabilities of the Likido®ONE heat pump can potentially drive down operational costs in buildings and help lead market transformation through the deployment of bold, new technologies."

Likido®ONE heat pumps are an alternative to traditional greenhouse gas-producing water heaters (boilers) that rely heavily on fossil fuels. The Company's clean energy innovations enable institutions, industries, and businesses to implement long-term Net-Zero environmental, sustainability, and governance (ESG) initiatives by or before 2050.

About Dalrada

Dalrada Corporation drives innovation that positively impacts people, businesses, and the planet. With subsidiaries that are firmly positioned in the world's top three-growing industries of healthcare, clean energy, and technology, Dalrada creates solutions that are sustainable, affordable, and accessible.

The company works continually to produce disruptive products and services that accelerate positive change for current and future generations. Dalrada's global solutions directly address climate change, post-pandemic gaps in the healthcare industry, and technology solutions for a new era of human behavior and interaction, ensuring a bright future for the world around us.

Established in 1982, Dalrada has since grown its footprint to include the unique business divisions: Dalrada Health, Dalrada Precision, and Dalrada Technologies. Please visit www.dalrada.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn for more information.

Disclaimer

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts, the statements are forward-looking, including statements regarding future revenues and sales projections, plans for future financing, the ability to meet operational milestones, marketing arrangements and plans, and shipments to and regulatory approvals in international markets. Such statements reflect management's current views, are based on certain assumptions, and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors and will be dependent upon a variety of factors including, but not limited to, our ability to obtain additional financing that will allow us to continue our current and future operations and whether demand for our products and services in domestic and international markets will continue to expand. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in the Company's expectations regarding these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events. Factors that may impact the Company's success are more fully disclosed in the Company's most recent public filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K.