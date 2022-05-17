CRN Names Arcserve’s Jeannine Edwards to Its 2022 Women of the Channel Power 100 List

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arcserve, the world's most experienced ransomware protection and unified data resilience platform provider, is pleased to announce that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Jeannine Edwards, VP, North America Marketing, to its 2022 Power 100 list, a subset of influential executive leaders chosen from the annual CRN Women of the Channel list.

These extraordinary women support partners and customers with exceptional leadership through strong business acumen, innovation, and strategic thinking. CRN celebrates these women, who deserve recognition, for their constant dedication to channel excellence.

The Power 100 list honors some of the most powerful women of the channel, chosen by the CRN editorial team based on their contributions, expertise, and channel advocacy. This select group of distinguished female leaders from channel-focused IT vendors has shown incredible dedication and leadership—going above and beyond with unwavering channel commitment—inspiring their peers, and driving the success of partners, customers, and the entire IT channel.

This past year, Edwards was instrumental in communicating the advantages of the Arcserve and StorageCraft merger to the partner community. This included articulating how the combined company’s expanded data resilience solution portfolio benefits partners and customers.

The significantly expanded portfolio allows channel partners to simplify the selling process with solutions, services, and support from one vendor. The expanded portfolio also provides diversification, which helps channel partners increase their addressable market, scale revenue growth, and create margin opportunities.

Supporting Quotes

Blaine Raddon, CEO, The Channel Company

“We are proud to recognize once again the remarkable leaders on this year’s Women of the Channel list. Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly. Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel.”

Florian Malecki, EVP Marketing, Arcserve

“Jeannine always has our partners’ best interest in mind, consistently advocating for them and ensuring they’re successful with us, and she keeps the rest of us on point. Congrats to Jeannine on this well-deserved recognition. We expect more great contributions to come from this exceptional leader.”

CRN’s 2022 Women of the Channel and Power 100 lists will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

About Arcserve

Arcserve, a global top 5 data protection vendor and unified data resilience platform provider, offers the broadest set of best-in-class solutions to manage, protect, and recover all data workloads, from SMB to enterprise and regardless of location or complexity. Arcserve solutions eliminate complexity while bringing best-in-class, cost-effective, agile, and massively scalable data protection and certainty across all data environments. This includes on-prem, off-prem (including DRaaS, BaaS, and Cloud-to-Cloud), hyper-converged, and edge infrastructures. The company’s nearly three decades of award-winning IP, plus a continuous focus on innovation, means that partners and customers, including MSPs, VARs, LARs, and end-users, are assured of the fastest route to next-generation data workloads and infrastructures. A 100% channel-centric organization, Arcserve has a presence in over 150 countries, with 19,000 channel partners helping to protect 235,000 customers’ critical data assets. Explore more at arcserve.com and follow @Arcserve on Twitter.