SeatGeek Scores Partnership With NHL’s Florida Panthers, FLA Live Arena, and War Memorial Auditorium as Official Ticketing Platform

NEW YORK & SUNRISE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SeatGeek, the technology platform that is transforming the live-event experience for fans, teams, and venues, today announced a multiyear partnership with the National Hockey League’s Florida Panthers and the team’s owned and operated venues. With this new partnership, which marks SeatGeek’s first deal as the official ticketing provider of an NHL team and its venues, SeatGeek will assume ticketing for all events and concerts at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise as well as the War Memorial Auditorium in Fort Lauderdale once the integration is complete.

The partnership showcases SeatGeek’s strength as a vertically integrated technology platform that provides attractive economics for enterprise customers. The company’s open ecosystem enterprise ticketing solution enables teams, venues, and promoters to efficiently and intelligently grow the business, while also giving fans innovative ways to experience live events.

“Enhancing the fan experience at our venues, refining our inventory data analytics, and heightening business performance continues to be a core focus,” said Matthew Caldwell, President & CEO of the Florida Panthers. “As our fan attendance continues to increase, SeatGeek will play a vital role in helping us create engaging multi-generational fan experiences for years to come. We’re eager to integrate their technology into every touchpoint we have at our state-of-the-art facilities.”

Fans will be able to experience the exhilaration of a live Panthers game, sing along with their favorite artists, and see the world's best performers at FLA Live Arena and War Memorial Auditorium with an easy tap of the finger. By using SeatGeek’s app, event-goers can easily buy, transfer, and scan their tickets through their mobile devices allowing for seamless event access. In the app, fans can also use SeatGeek’s proprietary Deal Score technology to quickly find the best prices for the best tickets, buy with confidence, and save money in the process. Through SeatGeek’s Rally technology, a fully personalized event experience platform incorporated directly in the mobile app ticket, fans will also be able to find things such as a ride to and from the game and purchase an upgraded experience such as sitting rinkside for a front row seat to the action.

Through its enterprise software solution, the Panthers will have access to industry-leading data and analytics tools that will help them manage hundreds of events per year at FLA Live Arena and War Memorial Auditorium enabling them to better understand demand for tickets in real-time.

“Technology is both fueling and reacting to the way we experience live events. Teams and venues are grappling with how to engage and develop next-generation fans, and it’s organizations like the Panthers who understand that technology is part of the solution,” said Jack Groetzinger, CEO and co-founder of SeatGeek. “In partnership with the Panthers and their state-of-the art venues, we will fundamentally shift old ways of doing business to provide fans with the best that live events have to offer.”

The Panthers join a growing roster of standout clients like NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers, Brooklyn Nets, MLS’ Portland Timbers, and Jujamcyn Theaters’ five New York Broadway venues. SeatGeek also signed a deal last year with the Philadelphia Flyers and Wells Fargo Center to become their official ticketing exchange.

ABOUT SEATGEEK

SeatGeek is on a mission to transform the live-event experience for fans, teams and venues. By combining a consumer marketplace with innovative primary ticketing box office technology, SeatGeek has become a global ticketing leader. SeatGeek delights fans through industry-first features including: Deal Score, its proprietary ticket rating technology; Rally, its event-day operating system; and SeatGeek Swaps, the first return policy offered by a major ticketer. In parallel, the platform’s open-ecosystem enterprise ticketing software empowers teams, venues and promoters to efficiently grow their businesses while delivering the superior experience that all fans deserve.

SeatGeek is proud to partner with some of the most recognized names in sports and live entertainment across the globe including the Dallas Cowboys, Brooklyn Nets and Liverpool F.C., as well as Major League Soccer (MLS), National Football League (NFL), over half of the English Premier League (EPL) and multiple theaters across NYC’s Broadway and London’s West End. Curious? Visit www.seatgeek.com.

ABOUT FLORIDA PANTHERS

The Florida Panthers entered the National Hockey League in 1993, becoming one of the most successful first-year expansion teams in NHL history. In 1998, the Panthers moved from Miami Arena to their current home in Sunrise, Fla., FLA Live Arena, where the club has won the Presidents’ Trophy (2021-22), three division titles (2011-12, 2015-16 and 2021-22), hosted the NHL Draft twice (2001 & 2015) and the NHL All-Star Game in 2003. FLA Live Arena will also host the upcoming 2023 NHL All-Star Game, welcoming the best talent from around the league to South Florida. Led by owner Vincent J. Viola since September of 2013, the organization has placed an emphasis on building a winning culture in South Florida while keeping a focus on investing in and spending time in the South Florida community. Under General Manager Bill Zito, the Panthers have grown into a fast, dynamic and exciting team boasting captain and 2020-21 Frank J. Selke Trophy Recipient Aleksander Barkov, elite young playmakers Jonathan Huberdeau, Sam Reinhart, Sam Bennett, Anthony Duclair and Carter Verhaeghe, stalwart defensemen Aaron Ekblad and MacKenzie Weegar, two-time Vezina Trophy recipient goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky and a deep roster of proven and promising NHL talent. The Panthers owned the NHL’s best single-season offense in over two decades in 2021-22 and won a league-leading 34 home games, the third-most in NHL history, taking advantage of the South Florida faithful to turn FLA Live Arena into one of the most imposing environments in sports.

ABOUT WAR MEMORIAL AUDITORIUM

With construction now fully underway, the War Memorial Auditorium will serve as a vibrant community destination in Fort Lauderdale’s Holiday Park. Upon its completion, the 144,000-sq. ft. venue will be home to the Baptist Health IcePlex—a new state-of-the-art 2-sheet practice and community ice facility—as well as a revitalized ballroom-style concert venue, public restaurant, and community recreation spaces. Under the stewardship of the veteran-owned and led Florida Panthers, the War Memorial Auditorium will continue to serve as an honored tribute to local military heroes. For the latest updates, visit www.ftlwarmemorial.com and follow @FTLWarMemorial on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.