Orion Talent Launches First Performance-based Diversity Hiring Platform

CARY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orion Talent, a provider of military, diversity, and RPO solutions, has announced the launch of its HirePurpose® Diversity Jobs Network, a one-of-its kind talent platform that represents the first metrics-based database of ready-to-hire diverse talent. Unlike traditional job boards which typically only post job listings, this platform actively connects job openings to diverse candidates. Because job openings are distributed to Orion’s proprietary database of diversity-rich talent, access to diverse applicants is guaranteed and candidate engagement is measured and shared with employers. The platform, which is part of Orion Talent's HirePurpose service line, is representative of the company's long-standing commitment to diversity hiring.

The HirePurpose Diversity Jobs Network increases the visibility and engagement of qualified job seekers from populations that include those who are racially and ethnically diverse, women, individuals with disabilities, veterans, and LGBTQIA+ to industry-leading companies offering highly inclusive workplaces. Leveraging Orion Talent's extensive curated database of diverse candidates, the platform organizes talent by known attributes such as skillsets, experience, and job relevance, and drives qualified applicants directly to a company’s talent pipeline. Companies then have measurable statistics on diversity applicants to share with their leadership.

“Until now, recruiters have been very limited in their ability to access a known, curated pool of active diverse job seekers, so they typically resort to posting positions on job boards and hope the right candidates come to them. This platform flips the entire process upside down by delivering diverse candidates directly to their openings,” said Sarah Peiker, Orion Talent CEO. “By providing a platform that allows recruiters to directly engage with this talent pool, along with the metrics to document performance, we're confident this will be a game changer for companies committed to diversity but struggling to connect with the right talent.”

“At Expedia we are guided by an inclusive purpose, so a partnership with Orion Talent through its HirePurpose Diversity Jobs Network was an easy decision,” said Erik Elliott, Talent Advisor at Expedia. “Orion is helping us amplify our strategic DEI objectives by reaching candidates who represent a broad blend of backgrounds, perspectives, and life experiences. We look forward to our continued partnership, ensuring each candidate knows that we celebrate and support them bringing their authentic self to work.”

The platform is also designed to allow customers to strengthen their employer brand by sharing their unique DE&I story through an Inclusion Guide which features Inclusion Allies. These tools highlight key differentiators for each company and spotlight employees who serve as diversity champions. This enables job seekers to engage with company culture far beyond the ability of a traditional job board.

“The HirePurpose Diversity Jobs Network represents our commitment to creating opportunities for all people to find meaningful work in environments where differences are celebrated,” said Steve Amsden, Vice President of Diversity Initiatives and Military Outreach at Orion Talent. “Our goal is not only to help more companies exceed their DE&I business objectives, but to authentically showcase their inclusive environments where all people are engaged and can proudly work to their full potential.”

Distinguishing Platform Features

The HirePurpose Diversity Jobs Network is an end-to-end solution designed to help employers exceed their high-volume, talent community, and DE&I goals. Platform innovations include:

Outreach campaigns and job distribution targeting the platform’s database of 1.4 million (and growing each week) job seekers.

Interested candidates are driven directly to the employer's careers site for seamless entry into its Applicant Tracking System.

Employer branding tools to enable job seekers to learn about the culture of each company and why they may be a great fit.

Orion’s newly launched #PeopleWithPurpose Podcast allows customers to share their company’s DE&I journey with potential applicants and future employees.

Performance metrics enable employees to track progress towards DE&I goals. Trackable metrics include the number of job clicks, applicants, and hires.

The HirePurpose service line also includes a proprietary employment brand evaluation that provides employers with practical advice including how to improve career sites and optimize candidate experience, employment brand online footprint, and social media presence to attract and engage more diverse candidates.

Additional organizations that are championing their DE&I focus through the HirePurpose Diversity Jobs Network include Aspen Dental, Boeing, Mammotome, Panduit, Siemens Mobility, Sutherland, Tyson Foods, US Foods, Visa, Vitesco Technologies, and W. L. Gore & Associates, among others.

For complete information on the HirePurpose Diversity Jobs Network visit Orion Talent.

About Orion Talent

Headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, Orion Talent helps companies fill one to 100,000 roles with the right people and the right solution, powered by a diversity-rich network of highly sought-after candidates. Orion’s design-led solutions include RPO, Professional Search, Military Search, Direct Sourcing & Contingent Workforce Solutions, and HirePurpose® Diversity Sourcing & Talent Attraction. Visit www.oriontalent.com to learn more.