Bigeye Announces the Lineup for the Data Reliability Engineering Conference on May 25th and 26th

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bigeye, the creators of the leading data observability platform, today announced the full schedule for the Data Reliability Engineering Conference 2022 (DRE-Con), taking place on May 25th and 26th. The event will be held virtually and is free to attend.

Data Reliability Engineering (DRE) is an emerging practice for keeping data fresh, high quality, and reliable while reducing the error-prone and repetitive tasks that often bog down data engineering teams. DRE-Con is the only event to focus on the emerging role of the Data Reliability Engineer and the set of practices that they use to maintain data freshness, quality, and ultimately, reliability for their stakeholders and organizations.

Sessions are organized around seven principles for reliable data pipelines, and each speaker will address how their data teams and organizations apply these principles in practice. The event welcomes speakers from DoorDash, Verizon, Royal Caribbean Cruises, Strava, dbt labs and many more.

The schedule will also feature a hands-on workshop in which participants will learn how to build a basic data observability solution on Snowflake in less than two hours and a live Q&A session in which speakers and participants will tackle frequently asked questions about the “modern data stack,” how to set standards, and how to optimize for speed and data reliability simultaneously.

“As data products and services become more central to the success of a company, DREs will become more essential to the stability of the data projects,” said Miriah Peterson, DRE and Member of Technical Staff at Tailscale. “DREs are actively putting tools in the hands of data practitioners to automate their own models and pipelines while maintaining a high level of performance, availability, and accuracy. The conversations and discussions at DRE-Con help all of us collectively consider the specialized skills and practices needed to support modern organizations.”

For more information on DRE-Con or to sign up free, visit drecon.org.

About Bigeye

Bigeye is the data observability platform that brings data reliability engineers, data analysts, and data scientists together to keep data fresh and reliable. Companies like Instacart, Zoom, and Udacity use Bigeye to proactively identify problems in their data pipelines and prevent them from impacting their business. www.bigeye.com