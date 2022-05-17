Evaluate.Market Raises $4M Seed Round

BROOKLYN, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evaluate.Market, the leading NFT portfolio management platform, today announced its $4M seed round investment led by Rho Capital’s Ignition Fund with participation from Drive by DraftKings, Castle Island Ventures, Arca, Notation Capital, Flamingo Capital Syndicate, Dapper Labs, Visary Capital, Niche Capital, and Dan Nova.

“It is amazing to have the backing of such important partners as we continue to add more collections and capabilities to the Evaluate.Market platform,” said Christian Dittmeier, co-founder at Evaluate.Market. “Moving forward, we are committed to expanding accessibility, analytical tools and interactive capabilities for the evolving NFT market.”

“Evaluate.Market has built a crucial, discerning tool for the emerging NFT marketplace,” said Dan Ruch, Partner at Rho Capital. “We are excited to see Evaluate.Market continue to expand the range of projects available to discover and interact with on the platform to further empower NFT investors.”

Evaluate.Market allows NFT collectors to track and manage their portfolio and discover new projects across multiple NFT marketplaces and blockchains. Since March 2021, the website has had over 1 million unique visitors, primarily within the Flow blockchain ecosystem. Recently, the team announced the expansion of Evaluate.Market beyond Flow to include 700+ major Ethereum projects.

“The ability to evaluate the value of NFT projects is more important now than ever,” said Drive by DraftKings CEO and Managing Partner Meredith McPherron. “The Evaluate.Market team clearly understands the importance of creating tools that allow collectors to discover, purchase and track NFTs across an array of wallets and blockchains.”

NFT Collectors can now add any combination of Ethereum and Flow wallets (including Coinbase Wallet, MetaMask, Dapper Wallet, and Blocto) and track their unified NFT holdings in one place.

About Evaluate.Market

Evaluate.Market is the leading NFT market management platform that allows collectors to manage their NFT portfolio across wallets, marketplaces, and blockchains.