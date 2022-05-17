Nextdoor announces first API partnership with Microsoft to deliver hyperlocal neighborhood content to users

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND), the neighborhood network, is partnering with Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) to display Nextdoor’s hyperlocal, neighbor-generated content directly within Microsoft properties including MSN and Microsoft Bing. This marks the first time a partner is using a Nextdoor-built API to fetch content and host on their site or app.

Going forward, trending public posts from Nextdoor will be integrated directly into Microsoft properties, delivering engaging local neighborhood content to Microsoft users in the United States. For example, people using Microsoft Bing, Microsoft Start Feed, or MSN in their preferred city will be able to view Nextdoor content for that specific area.

Nextdoor connects neighbors with each other and everything nearby, including businesses and public services. Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in over 290,000 neighborhoods globally and nearly one in three U.S. households. Integrating popular Nextdoor posts from neighbors, businesses, and public services creates an engaging experience on Microsoft properties while providing more people with timely, local information.

Kiran Prasad, Chief Product Officer at Nextdoor, said: “Neighbors come to Nextdoor to discuss local information, exchange goods and services, and mobilize in their community. This is Nextdoor’s first partnership of its kind and we are delighted to partner with Microsoft to distribute relevant neighborhood news and enable more neighbors to build real-world connections with those nearby. Nextdoor is the neighborhood network and we look forward to developing more strategic integrations and connecting partners with our uniquely engaged audience.”

Taroon Mandhana, Corp Vice President of Content Services at Microsoft, added: “Nextdoor helps connect an engaged local audience, and this integration marks the beginning of an important strategic partnership. Our mission at Microsoft Start is to help users access informational content that is trustworthy, timely and personalized to their interests. We are excited to see our users access Nextdoor’s hyperlocal content in their feed and look forward to deepening our partnership further.”

Neighbors in the majority of the U.S. can now view integrated Nextdoor posts from their community at www.msn.com/en-us/news/local and www.bing.com/maps. All neighbors can join their neighborhood by downloading the Nextdoor app or visiting nextdoor.com.

About Nextdoor

Nextdoor (NYSE: KIND) is where you connect to the neighborhoods that matter to you so you can belong. Kindness is core to our purpose: to cultivate a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood they can rely on. Neighbors around the world turn to Nextdoor daily to receive trusted information, give and get help, get things done, and build real-world connections with those nearby — neighbors, businesses, and public services.

We believe connecting with others is a universal human need. That truth, and the reality that neighborhoods are among the most important communities in our lives, have been guiding principles for Nextdoor since the beginning.

Today, neighbors rely on Nextdoor in more than 290,000 neighborhoods around the world, including the United States (nearly 1 in 3 U.S. households), the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Australia, and Canada, with many more to come.

Nextdoor is based in San Francisco. For additional information and images: nextdoor.com/newsroom.