USOSM Selects Sowingo as Its Clinical Supply Procurement and Inventory Management Platform

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sowingo, North America’s leading cloud-based dental procurement and inventory management company, has been selected by U.S. Oral Surgery Management (USOSM) – a specialty management services company that exclusively serves premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons – as its clinical supply procurement and inventory management platform.

USOSM, a market leader in oral surgery management that has partnered with over 140 oral surgeons across 18 states, is focused on pursuing partnerships with board-certified oral surgeons who share USOSM’s cultural values, patient focus, and dedication to clinical excellence. The company offers a unique opportunity for established oral surgeons to partner, collaborate, and grow their practices while retaining control of their clinical decision-making.

“Sowingo has been a very important partner in helping us control costs and streamline our procurement process. Their platform has enabled us to provide a simple solution to a complex problem. It has been a value to our partners and their staff," said Melissa Winfield, Vice President of Operations for US Oral Surgery Management.

Sowingo’s comprehensive industry-leading procurement and inventory management platform enables DSOs and group practices of all sizes to utilize innovative technology with simplified tools and real-time data to order, track, and analyze general inventory and implant-related products across multiple manufactures and vendors.

“We are excited and proud to partner with USOSM as they continue their journey of growth as a premier oral surgery management solution,” said Dr. Paul Bhatti, CEO and founder of Sowingo. “Our procurement and inventory management platform will enable USOSM to offer their valued partners insight and real-time data while managing dental, medical, and implant supply chain spend and usage, all on one platform. With a strong focus on user experience and ease-of-use, along with an intuitive mobile app, Sowingo is well-positioned to provide technology solutions to enable DSOs and group practices of all sizes to scale.”

About Sowingo

Sowingo is North America’s leading dental procurement and inventory management platform, committed to providing simple solutions for tracking, managing, and purchasing supplies. Sowingo offers users insight and real-time data that effectively manages dental, medical and implant supply chain spend and usage, all on one user-friendly curated platform.

About USOSM

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, USOSM is a shared services organization that collaborates with premier oral and maxillofacial surgeons to offer a partnership solution for continued and accelerated practice success. USOSM provides operational, marketing and administrative support services, reinvests resources, and applies best practices to improve clinical and financial performance and produce steadier, more profitable growth for all.