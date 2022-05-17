Coppola-Backed Decentralized Pictures Launches Financing App, Partners with The Gotham Film & Media Institute to Offer $50K Financing Award for Documentary Finishing Funds

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To kickoff the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, the Decentralized Pictures Foundation (DCP) is announcing the launch of its blockchain-based financing application to support independent filmmakers and continue its mission of providing new opportunities and removing barriers to entry to the industry. In conjunction with the platform launch, DCP is announcing an award program in partnership with The Gotham Film & Media Institute to provide funding and support to select documentary filmmakers.

Decentralized Pictures was founded by filmmaker and entrepreneur Roman Coppola, Leo Matchett, and American Zoetrope’s VP of Production, Michael Musante. The 501(c)(3) Foundation’s nonprofit mission is to identify and support independent filmmakers through film-financing awards, introductions to top production companies and talent agencies and provide other production support, guidance and mentorship from DCP’s network of established filmmakers.

Aspiring filmmakers may submit proposals on the platform for review by the DCP community. For providing their honest opinions and feedback on film proposals, DCP community members are rewarded with DCP’s cryptographic tokens, FILMCredits. The community votes on projects that they would like to see produced, determining a winner for select financing awards.

“After years of hard work, we’re opening our doors to the community and inviting independent filmmakers around the world to submit their projects for a chance to bring their visions to life,” said Roman Coppola, co-founder of DCP. “Our partnership with The Gotham – an incredible community of independent filmmakers and media creators – is a great way to inaugurate our financing application.”

In tandem with the official launch of their financing application, DCP is announcing a new initiative in partnership with The Gotham. Up to two winning projects will share in a financing award of up to $50,000 for finishing funds for their documentary films. Winning filmmakers will also receive ongoing mentorship from DCP and The Gotham. Three runners-up will also get guidance and support from DCP and The Gotham, including introductions to meaningful industry players.

“There are many stellar projects that apply to Gotham Week but are not selected to participate in the Project Market, and would benefit enormously from the type of support and exposure offered by this program,” said Jeffrey Sharp, Executive Director of The Gotham. “The Gotham x Decentralized Pictures Documentary Initiative gives outstanding documentary filmmakers a chance to work with two companies invested in helping get compelling stories told and out into the world.”

Submissions for The Gotham x Decentralized Pictures Documentary Initiative will open on May 20th and will remain open until June 20th. The review and voting period for submissions will begin on June 13 and continue for one month. The winners will be announced shortly after the review period ends on July 20th.

DCP is working to make Hollywood more accessible to exceptional talent while simultaneously bringing fresh content chosen by the community to screens. These coinciding announcements come as DCP plans a joint event with FF3 and Decrypt at the Cannes Film Festival and follows DCP’s recent collaboration with Steven Soderbergh, whose production company is offering a $300K financing award in finishing funds for three or more filmmakers of scripted films.

Upon launch on May 20th, participants can sign up, submit and review proposals at app.decentralized.pictures.

About The Gotham Film & Media Institute

The Gotham celebrates and nurtures independent film and media creators, providing career-building resources, access to industry influencers, and pathways to wider recognition. The organization, under the leadership of Executive Director and award-winning producer Jeffrey Sharp, fosters a vibrant and sustainable independent storytelling community through its year-round programs, which include Gotham Week, Gotham Labs, Filmmaker Magazine, the Gotham Awards, Gotham EDU, Owning It, and Expanding Communities. More at: www.thegotham.org.

About Decentralized Pictures

Decentralized Pictures is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization composed of filmmakers, film fans and artists whose mission is to support filmmaking with additional focus on artists from independent and underrepresented backgrounds. Started by a network of industry leaders, DCP aims to open doors for those without connections or monetary backing through a fair and transparent blockchain protocol with the goal of determining the most deserving artists. By leveraging the platform’s decentralized community voting, voter data insights, and a robust rewards system to incentivize participation in the curation process, DCP aims to assist budding talent in realizing their films and launching their careers. More at: www.decentralized.pictures.