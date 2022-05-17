LeaseQuery Forms New Reseller Partnership With Cherry Bekaert

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LeaseQuery, a leading provider of software built to simplify the complexities of accounting, today announced a reseller partnership with Cherry Bekaert LLP, a leading accounting and advisory firm offering specialized solutions across various industries. LeaseQuery has partnered with Cherry Bekaert as a select reseller for its lease accounting software.

Cherry Bekaert is devoted to finding the best financial solutions for its clients. As a reseller, Cherry Bekaert can now offer its clients a trusted solution that takes lease accounting through mandatory compliance with government regulations and beyond. LeaseQuery’s CPA-approved, cloud-based solution will help Cherry Bekaert clients move leases out of convoluted spreadsheets and into one centralized database that offers data integrity, lease accounting intelligence and the specific disclosure reports required by auditors and regulators.

“Working with a top accounting firm like Cherry Bekaert is a great opportunity to add value for their clients in need of a solution for their complex lease accounting needs,” said Joe Gruca, Chief Revenue Officer at LeaseQuery. “Establishing reseller partnerships in the accounting firm space shows our commitment to the growth and expansion of our services to fit unique compliance needs.”

“Cherry Bekaert is excited to enhance and further grow our relations with LeaseQuery,” said Christian Fuellgraf, Government & Public Sector Leader and Principal, Advisory Services. “Our Firm is committed to bringing leading digitally-driven and industry-aligned solutions to all levels of government and the public sector. With LeaseQuery’s cloud-based solutions for public sector lease accounting standards, our joint team will provide an integrated approach in guiding our clients forward as we help them become compliant with the new lease accounting standards.”

About Cherry Bekaert

Ranked among the largest audit, tax and advisory firms in the U.S., Cherry Bekaert LLP serves clients across all 50 states and internationally. Services and solutions span the areas of transaction advisory, risk assurance and advisory, digital solutions, cybersecurity, tax, benefits consulting, and wealth management. Industries served include government and public sector, government contractors, healthcare and life sciences, hospitality and retail, industrial manufacturing, not-for-profit, private equity, professional services, real estate and construction and technology. We exercise a deliberate curiosity to know our clients’ industries and work collaboratively to create shared success. Visit us at cbh.com.

About LeaseQuery

LeaseQuery makes accountants’ lives easier by simplifying the complex with technology. More than 25,000 financial professionals globally rely on our cloud-based, CPA-approved solutions and in-house accounting expertise to comply with confidence across various FASB, GASB and IASB accounting standards. Our software helps businesses minimize risk, increase efficiency and reduce costs. Learn more about LeaseQuery’s core platform, which focuses on easing the mandatory transition to ASC 842, IFRS 16, GASB 87 and GASB 96, or explore additional accounting tools. For more information, visit LeaseQuery.com.