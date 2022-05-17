ECS and partners Donate $4 Million to US Naval Academy’s Hopper Hall

FAIRFAX, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ECS, a leader in advanced technology, science, and engineering solutions, has announced a donation exceeding $4 million to the U.S. Naval Academy (USNA)’s newly opened Hopper Hall. Made in partnership with Trellix and ThreatQuotient, this donation of the Advanced Cyber Threat Defense (ACTD) hardware and software platform is a complete suite of enterprise security automation tools for use in the educational lab.

The ACTD platform is a comprehensive, next-generation endpoint security tool that provides visibility, remediation, orchestration, and management of digital assets, as well as state-of-the-art threat intelligence sharing. It is currently used by multiple Department of Defense networks, including the Army Endpoint Security System (AESS) and others managed by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC), U.S. Air Forces Central Command (AFCENT), Missile Defense Agency (MDA), and U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).

Built to house USNA’s Center for Cyber Security Studies, Hopper Hall is named for Rear Admiral Grace Hopper, a renowned mathematician and computer scientist who pioneered the development of computer programming languages. Hopper Hall includes classrooms, teaching and research laboratories, and a research and testing tank. It is the first academic building constructed on the USNA campus in forty years.

“The Naval Academy is at the forefront of training next-gen cyber warriors. We are confident this donation will strengthen the capabilities of the Center for Cyber Security by enabling midshipmen to develop practical skills through hands-on experience in cyber operations,” said John Heneghan, president of ECS.

“This gift will enhance and improve cyber warfare education for all Midshipmen. It also helps the Center for Cyber Security Studies and the Cyber Science Department maintain their place on the leading edge of cyber education in the country,” said Paul Tortora, director of the Center for Cyber Security Studies at the U.S. Naval Academy. “Our Navy and country need the expertise and greater awareness our cyber warriors will bring to the fleet.”

