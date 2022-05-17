Vino Vault Receives Strategic Growth Investment from Manhattan West

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Manhattan West, a global strategic investment firm offering an integrated platform of investments and services, announced today that the Manhattan West Private Equity Fund completed its growth equity investment in Vino Vault and is now its largest shareholder.

Following five successful acquisitions, and the hiring of Jeff Smith as Chief Wine Officer, Vino Vault will leverage Manhattan West’s investment to continue capitalizing on the highly-fragmented wine storage market. Vino Vault offers a comprehensive wine storage network for general enthusiasts and serious collectors, providing a full suite of services, including concierge-style wine storage, expert inventory organization, collection analysis and turnkey auction management services.

“As our physical presence expands across the country, our goal is to become the nation’s leading wine storage and value-added ancillary services provider,” said Jeff Anthony, President and CEO at Vino Vault. “The funding and intellectual capital we’ve gained from Manhattan West will help us redefine the way people think about and manage their wine collections. Manhattan West’s expertise in serving high-net-worth individuals and families, in addition to its familiarity and experience in our industry, is critical in driving us toward our mission to make wine collecting simple, enjoyable, and hassle-free.”

Vino Vault has locations in Los Angeles, New York City, and Dallas and, through its acquisition-based growth strategy, the company has been growing its network at a rapid pace. Vino Vault recently acquired La Cave Warehouse in February 2022, the New York Wine Storage Company in January 2022, and expects to announce new acquisitions soon. With an objective of having a presence in every major market in the world, Vino Vault’s latest capital infusion, advised by Fluential Partners, will enable the penetration of new markets across the US, as well as identify new opportunities in Europe. Additionally, the company plans to deploy capital toward building best-in-class technology offering a seamless user experience to all clients globally.

“Vino Vault has grown substantially and recent momentum shows a clear capability to establish themselves as a dominant player in the wine market,” said Matt Gibbons, Managing Director and Portfolio Manager of the Manhattan West Private Equity Fund. “At Manhattan West, we strive to help our partners drive exponential growth, and we are confident that Vino Vault’s scalable and profitable business model combined with their highly skilled leadership team will allow us to do just that. Manhattan West is thrilled to empower Jeff and his team as they identify and execute on strategic opportunities to continue their hyper growth trajectory.”

The Manhattan West Private Equity Fund is an active value-add investor in lower middle market companies focused in the media, entertainment, sports, and consumer sectors. The Fund is currently open to new investors with plans to close later this year.

About Manhattan West

Manhattan West is a global strategic investment firm based in Los Angeles that provides proprietary alternative investments across multiple asset classes including Private Equity, Venture Capital, Real Estate, Private Debt, and traditional equity and fixed income portfolios as well as financial services including business management, tax, and planning. To learn more about us, please visit manhattanwest.com.

About Vino Vault

Vino Vault is a comprehensive wine storage network that allows clients to manage collections on a modern inventory platform offering comprehensive inventory data, tasting notes, and drinkability recommendations, along with market valuations for insurance and auctions consideration. Vino Vault exists to make wine collecting simple, enjoyable and hassle-free. Learn more at vinovaultwine.com.