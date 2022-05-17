BigLever Partners With Delligatti Associates to Help Enterprises Seamlessly Incorporate Leading Edge PLE Practices

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BigLever Software, a pioneer and long-standing leader in Feature-based Product Line Engineering (PLE), today announced that it has partnered with Delligatti Associates, an industry recognized thought leader and provider of Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE) training and consulting. The union with Delligatti Associates, the first consultancy to introduce PLE as an emerging practice, supports the global expansion and delivery of BigLever’s onePLETM Studio training and consulting services. Thomas Gasque, Director of Consulting Services at Delligatti Associates, one of the industry’s most highly qualified MBSE experts holding an OMG SysML Model Builder Advanced certification, leads the partnership’s joint engagements.

The issuance in 2021 of the ISO/IEC standard 26580, Software and systems engineering — Methods and tools for the feature-based approach to software and systems product line engineering, provides definitive guidance on industry best practices on Feature-based PLE and has resulted in the rapid adoption of this cutting edge approach by midsize to Fortune companies. PLE empowers organizations that engineer complex systems to eliminate the unintentional complexity of early generation variation management techniques that plague traditional product line engineering.

"We are excited to join forces with Delligatti Associates. The deep knowledge and experience that both of our companies have in serving some of the world’s largest automotive, aerospace, defense and manufacturing organizations makes the partnership a perfect alliance," said Dr. Charles Krueger, CEO and founder at BigLever. "Transitioning to PLE requires experienced providers to guide a proven organizational change management, adoption, and training protocol. Delligatti Associates is a trusted, top-notch MBSE and PLE consultancy. Leveraging their expertise will expand our reach in the delivery of onePLE."

"Customers embracing PLE have reaped significant economic and competitive advantages," said Natalie Delligatti, CEO and Managing Member at Delligatti Associates. "Partnering with the established leader in Feature-based PLE technology and methodology strengthens our portfolio and assures customers that they are receiving unparalleled solutions, service and return on investment when deploying PLE. Our mutual goal is to help customers ease burdens, remove roadblocks and achieve their highest levels of success."

Krueger states, "BigLever’s growth strategy encompasses the rapid expansion of our partner network. Delligatti Associates sets the gold standard for the types of partners we want to represent our company." Contact BigLever to learn more about onePLE and partnership opportunities.

About Big Lever Software

BigLever Software pioneered feature-based product line engineering (PLE) and led the charge to establish the international standard ISO/IEC 26580. From midsize companies to the world’s largest enterprises, BigLever helps make engineering complex system families simpler and more competitive. Its holistic onePLE solution empowers rapid adoption of PLE to effectively manage the proliferation of product line variants. By automating the creation and management of digital assets in its PLE Factory, BigLever does more than solve an engineer’s most consuming problem. It delivers extraordinary benefits to the entire business: more high-quality products in less time, more cost-effectiveness and scalability, more customer satisfaction and loyalty, and more retention of the best talent — empowering more ROI for your PLE investment. For more information, visit www.biglever.com or follow BigLever on LinkedIn.

About Delligatti Associates

Delligatti Associates, LLC is a veteran-owned small business (VOSB), woman-owned small business (WOSB), and an Object Management Group (OMG) member company that delivers effective long-term project services to clients with a team of expert systems engineering, software engineering, and IT professionals. The company’s core competency, model-based systems engineering (MBSE) training and consulting, enables organizations to transform their engineering practice into a state-of-the-art methodology that produces systems with fewer defects at a reduced cost. For more information regarding MBSE training and consulting, visit https://delligattiassociates.com or follow Delligatti Associates on LinkedIn.