Hiro Capital Joins Knollwood and Boost VC With Major Investment in Skybound Entertainment

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hiro Capital has invested in Skybound Entertainment in a significant, undisclosed round led by Knollwood Advisory with participation from Boost VC, and follow-on participation from Com2uS and Skydance Entertainment. Skybound Entertainment is home to acclaimed franchises including The Walking Dead, Invincible, and Impact Winter.

“There is nothing more powerful than storytelling, and I’m delighted that Hiro has been able to invest in Skybound Entertainment, creators and curators of extremely compelling omniverses,” said Sir Ian Livingstone, Co-Founding Partner of Hiro Capital.

“Hiro’s trust in our vision will help us accelerate the evolution of existing hit franchises as well as new content for our fan base around the world,” said Skybound CEO David Alpert.

Skybound brings together creators across its multi-faceted business, including comics, interactive games, audio, film, and television (traditional and digital platforms), licensing, and merchandising. Skybound has successfully franchised some of its biggest IP by connecting creators and their content to new platforms and audiences. Skybound is responsible for turning Robert Kirkman's comic book series The Walking Dead into a multi-billion-dollar franchise through a television adaptation, numerous video games and merchandise, and novels. Kirkman's comic book series Invincible is also in production for seasons 2 and 3 after a high-acclaimed and successful first-season debut through an exclusive partnership with Amazon Prime.

Hiro’s creator-first approach supports some of the best teams in the industry to build futuristic new worlds. Hiro will have more announcements soon about follow-on projects and investments. Stay tuned, and find us at Hiro Capital.

Hiro Capital

Hiro Capital is a London / Luxembourg technology Venture Capital fund which invests in UK, US, and European innovators in Games, IP, Metaverse Technology, Web 3.0, Esports, and Gamified Fitness. Hiro Capital generally invests at Seed through Series A and B stages. We invest both in front-end Content creators in Games, IP, Esports, and Digital Fitness and in deep tech Metaverse and Web 3.0 applications of Cloud, Mobile, Streaming, Creator Tools, Big Data, AI, Wearables, AR, and VR. - https://hiro.capital/

Skybound Entertainment

Established in 2010, Skybound is a multiplatform content company that works closely with creators and their intellectual properties, extending their stories to further platforms including comics, television, film, tabletop and video games, books, digital content, events, and beyond. The company is home to critically-acclaimed global franchises including The Walking Dead, Invincible, and Superfight.