Shift4 Selected as Payment Processor for Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center

PHILADELPHIA & ALLENTOWN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wells Fargo Center has selected Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR), the leader in integrated payments and commerce technology, to process payments for all of its online and in-person ticketing, food and beverage concessions, and retail sales.

Home to the Philadelphia Flyers and Philadelphia 76ers, Wells Fargo Center was ranked No. 2 in the U.S. and No. 6 in the world for number of tickets sold at a venue of its size. The venue hosts over 250 events and millions of fans each year.

“ We are always striving to implement new ways to improve our fans’ experience, and Shift4’s technology will make transactions in Wells Fargo Center – from food and beverage to retail – easier than ever,” said Dan Wise, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, Philadelphia Flyers & Wells Fargo Center. “ Shift4 has built a reputation across sports and entertainment for enhancing fans' commerce experience, and we look forward to building on this partnership.”

“ Wells Fargo Center is central to Philly sports fans, and we’re committed to powering an enhanced, modern event experience for them,” said Anthony Perez, Shift4’s Head of Enterprise. “ Our end-to-end commerce solution simplifies venue operations, reduces costs, and improves the overall fan experience.”

Under the agreement, Shift4 will become the Official Payment Processor for Wells Fargo Center and the Philadelphia Flyers. The company also assumes naming rights for the Center City Club, the Wells Fargo Center’s exclusive event-level club, which Shift4 plans to rename as the “Shift4 Club.”

Wells Fargo Center is currently undergoing a multi-year $300+ million Transformation project, and this partnership with Shift4 is part of the Center’s investment to deploy advanced technologies throughout the arena.

Shift4 will process the concessions and retail transactions beginning with the 2022-2023 Flyers and 76ers seasons. The ticketing transactions will be processed via an integration with Paciolan by the end of the year.

About Shift4

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is boldly redefining commerce by simplifying complex payments ecosystems across the world. As the leader in commerce-enabling technology, Shift4 powers billions of transactions annually for hundreds of thousands of businesses in virtually every industry. For more information, visit shift4.com.