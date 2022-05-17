Keyfactor Partners with Fortanix to Simplify and Secure Machine Identity Management in Hybrid, Multi-Cloud Environments

CLEVELAND & MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Keyfactor, the machine and IoT identity platform for modern enterprises, today announced a technology integration with Fortanix, the data first multi-cloud security company and a Confidential Computing leader. The new integration allows leading enterprises and managed service providers to effectively manage all machine identities across hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure while reducing complexity in ensuring sensitive private keys remain protected.

“The use of public key infrastructure (PKI) and certificates to securely authenticate digital identities has grown rapidly with accelerated cloud transformation,” said BJ Ferguson, VP of Channel, North America, Keyfactor. “Managing a growing number of keys and certificates across multiple technology layers with legacy solutions is a significant challenge in itself, not to mention ensuring the protection of all private keys. We’re excited to deliver a joint solution with Fortanix that allows teams to easily manage and protect millions of keys and certificates, whether in the cloud, on-premise or embedded in IoT devices.”

Keyfactor and Fortanix combine the benefits of certificate lifecycle automation with robust key protection in Fortanix Data Security Manager (DSM). Keyfactor Command integrates directly with any public, private or cloud-based certificate lifecycle automation, providing full discovery, policy enforcement and automation for the lifecycle of certificates. Fortanix DSM ensures secure generation and storage of private keys associated with those certificates.

“As more and more enterprises adopt hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructures, managing machine identities becomes a more difficult challenge to tackle," said Patrick Conte, VP of Business Development, Fortanix. "Teaming up with Keyfactor instantly creates a best-of-breed multi-cloud certificate and private key management solution, and we look forward to collaborating on innovation for years to come."

Key features and benefits of the joint solution include:

Enhanced visibility and control: Security and IT teams are provided a single pane of glass for discovery, management and self-service enrollment for certificates in multi-vendor environments.

Security and IT teams are provided a single pane of glass for discovery, management and self-service enrollment for certificates in multi-vendor environments. Automated certificate renewal: Operations are simplified with fully automated certificate renewal and provisioning across all devices and workloads in hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Operations are simplified with fully automated certificate renewal and provisioning across all devices and workloads in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Private key protection: Only authorized users can access keys protected with multiple layers of defense, including Fortanix Confidential Computing and Intel SGX.

Only authorized users can access keys protected with multiple layers of defense, including Fortanix Confidential Computing and Intel SGX. Distributed architecture and DevOps ready: Customers can support millions of keys and certificates with the joint solution’s highly scalable, distributed architecture. Developers can easily integrate security into applications with native RESTful APIs and plugins.

To learn more about automated certificate management and secure key orchestration with Keyfactor and Fortanix, download the data sheet and register for the upcoming webinar.

About Fortanix

Fortanix is the data-first security company. As the industry’s first and largest provider of Confidential Computing solutions, Fortanix decouples data security from infrastructure. Fortanix solutions empower organizations with centralized controls to secure data spread across clouds, applications, SaaS, databases, and data centers. Enterprises worldwide, especially in privacy-sensitive industries like healthcare, fintech, financial services, government, and retail, trust Fortanix for data security and privacy. Fortanix investors include Intel Capital, Foundation Capital, Neotribe Ventures, and In-Q-Tel. Fortanix is headquartered in Mountain View, CA. For more information, visit https://fortanix.com.

About Keyfactor

Keyfactor is the machine and IoT identity platform for modern enterprises. The company helps security teams manage cryptography as critical infrastructure by simplifying PKI, automating certificate lifecycle management and enabling crypto-agility at scale. Companies trust Keyfactor to secure every digital key and certificate for multi-cloud enterprises, DevOps, and embedded IoT security.