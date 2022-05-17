UVeye to Help Streamline Vehicle Service at Dealerships With Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange TM

DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UVeye inspection technology has been integrated with the Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ platform used by more than 15,000 dealerships in the United States.

High-speed UVeye vehicle-inspection systems now can help write repair orders and speed customer service for car dealers equipped with CDK Drive’s dealer manager system (DMS) from CDK Global, a leading automotive retail technology company.

The UVeye application available in Fortellis Marketplace allows dealers to automatically create repair orders based on high-speed scans of vehicle tires, underbody components and exteriors.

“The integration of automated vehicle-inspection data on the Fortellis platform will help dealers save time, increase profits and improve customer satisfaction,” said Amir Hever, UVeye founder and CEO.

He added that UVeye plans to make its service department technology available to other new- and used-car dealers through several other major automotive retail-management systems this year.

UVeye has facilities in North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region, including offices in Israel, Japan, Germany and the United States. The company has raised more than $90 million since it was founded in 2016.

Volvo Cars, Hyundai Motors, Toyota Tsusho, W.R. Berkley Corporation, F.I.T. Ventures and CarMax, the largest used-car retailer in the U.S., are all members of the company’s investor group. It also has strategic partnerships with numerous dealership groups, used-car auctions and vehicle fleets.

“We’re pleased to offer UVeye’s CDK Drive integration on Fortellis to continue delivering extraordinary innovation to dealers,” said Sandy Orlando, senior vice president, Data and Fortellis, CDK Global. “Leveraging the power of the Fortellis marketplace allows UVeye to be part of a growing number of companies creating products that are shaping the future of automotive retail.”

About Fortellis Automotive Commerce Exchange™ Platform

Fortellis is a technology platform that enables the automotive industry to leverage, build, innovate and integrate solutions and workflows to transform business. The Fortellis platform—with its Developer Network and Marketplace—connects software developers, OEMs and dealers so they can create new and unique experiences efficiently and seamlessly. Visit fortellis.io to learn more.

About CDK Global

With approximately $2 billion in revenues, CDK Global (NASDAQ: CDK) is a leading provider of retail technology and software as a service (SaaS) solutions that help dealers and auto manufacturers run their businesses more efficiently, drive improved profitability and create frictionless purchasing and ownership experiences for consumers. Today, CDK serves over 15,000 retail locations in North America. For more information, visit cdkglobal.com.

About UVeye

UVeye systems utilize a unique combination of proprietary algorithms, cloud architecture, artificial intelligence, machine learning and sensor-fusion technologies. The company’s drive-through systems can detect any external or mechanical flaw and identify anomalies, modifications or foreign objects from under and from any side of a vehicle.

UVeye’s scanning processes complete within a matter of seconds and can be used throughout a vehicle’s lifecycle. Its technology originally was developed for the security industry to detect weapons and contraband. It now also is used in the auto industry to detect a wide variety of quality issues, including oil leaks, paint scratches, tire problems, brake-line damage and exhaust-system issues.

Additional information is available at www.uveye.com.