Terran Orbital Delivers NASA’s CubeSat Proximity Operations Demonstration to SpaceX Transporter-5 for Launch

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), a global leader in satellite solutions, primarily serving the United States aerospace and defense industry, today announced it delivered its CubeSat Proximity Operations Demonstration (CPOD) satellite to the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida for integration into the SpaceX Transporter-5 launch vehicle.

The CPOD project is being led by Terran Orbital with funding from NASA’s Small Spacecraft Technology program within NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate. The technology demonstration mission will validate the technologies needed to support rendezvous, proximity operations, docking (RPOD), servicing, and formation flight by utilizing a pair of identical 3-unit (3U) CubeSats – leveraging their inherently lower vehicle and launch costs.

CPOD will demonstrate the ability of two spacecraft to remain at determined points relative to each other (called relative station-keeping), as well as precision circumnavigation and docking. Docking will employ the use of a novel universal docking device, imaging sensors, and a multi-thruster cold gas propulsion system. CPOD represents roughly 10x mass reduction from previous vehicles and program costs and will enable the creation of future missions not previously possible.

“Terran Orbital takes pride in continuously providing state-of-the-art satellite technologies,” said Terran Orbital Co-Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Marc Bell. “Itself already groundbreaking, CPOD is also paving the way for future revolutionary missions. Terran Orbital looks forward to fostering our partnership with NASA as we progress cutting-edge mission solutions."

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital is a leading manufacturer of small satellites primarily serving the United States aerospace and defense industry. Terran Orbital provides end-to-end satellite solutions by combining satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and in-orbit support to meet the needs of the most demanding military, civil, and commercial customers. Learn more at www.terranorbital.com.