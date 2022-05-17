Baker Tilly Combines with Seattle-based Bader Martin

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading advisory CPA firm Baker Tilly US, LLP (Baker Tilly) enters the Pacific Northwest with the acquisition of accounting firm Bader Martin, P.S. (Bader Martin) effective June 1.

For nearly a century, Bader Martin has built a reputation as an independent, high-quality, relationship-based firm whose talented professionals are woven deep into the fabric of Seattle and the Puget Sound region.

“Bader Martin has exceptional leaders and has earned the trust and respect of clients whose relationships span decades,” said Baker Tilly CEO Alan Whitman. “This combination signals Baker Tilly’s commitment to the Pacific Northwest by honoring and elevating what makes Bader Martin special.”

Bader Martin specializes in tax and wealth strategies for generations of affluent families, closely held and family businesses, entrepreneurs and executives.

“Joining forces with Baker Tilly provides international capabilities and incredible talent to do more for our clients whose needs are complex,” said Bader Martin Managing Principal Kelly Nelson. “Our people are now connected with an organization whose very existence is to help them discover their strengths, sharpen their skills, deepen their knowledge and soar to personal heights.”

Nelson will become Baker Tilly’s managing partner for the Seattle market.

Baker Tilly’s purpose is to unleash and amplify talent. Its “breaking the mold of public accounting” call-to-action captures the essence of independent thinking and the courage to discover a better way – the very spirit Bader Martin’s 100 professionals exemplify.

Allan D. Koltin, CEO of Koltin Consulting Group, advised both firms on the combination: “Bader Martin’s reputation and deep-rooted relationships are something to be admired. They recognized in Baker Tilly a vision and strategy that resonates and leads to endless possibilities for their clients and people.”

About Baker Tilly US, LLP (bakertilly.com)

Baker Tilly US, LLP (Baker Tilly) is a leading advisory CPA firm, providing clients with a genuine coast-to-coast and global advantage in major regions of the U.S. and in many of the world’s leading financial centers – New York, London, San Francisco, Los Angeles and Chicago. Baker Tilly is an independent member of Baker Tilly International, a worldwide network of independent accounting and business advisory firms in 148 territories, with 38,000 professionals and a combined worldwide revenue of $4.3 billion. Visit bakertilly.com or join the conversation on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About Bader Martin (badermartin.com)

Bader Martin is a Seattle-based CPA and consulting firm. For nearly 100 years, Bader Martin professionals have served the tax and accounting needs of affluent individuals and their families, family offices, family owned and closely held businesses as well as professionals, executives and not for profit organizations. Bader Martin’s employees are known for the close relationships they develop with their clients and their ability to look beyond the numbers and Give Great Advice.