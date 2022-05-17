New Viant and IRIS.TV Partnership Brings Exclusive TV Segments to Marketers

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leading people-based advertising software company, today announced it has partnered with IRIS.TV, the only data platform built for video. This new partnership brings a first-of-its-kind solution integrating IRIS-enabled insights into the Viant® Household ID, empowering marketers to leverage deep, contextual, cookieless TV data to more effectively target and measure activations.

“With video consumption on the rise, there is a heightened need for breadth, depth, and accuracy of video data to help marketers understand and reach their target customers, in a privacy-compliant manner,” said Tom Wolfe, SVP, Business Development, Viant. “Bringing IRIS.TV’s wealth of data associated with video content to Viant’s unique household-based approach, means marketers are now more informed, allowing for the ability to target the right consumers in the right moments.”

With this integration, Viant can apply learned viewership behaviors to its leading patented Household ID technology, providing marketers consumer insights for building repeatable, high performance planning strategies, specifically in connected TV (CTV). Viant’s Household ID will now be enriched with IRIS.TV’s video-level targetable insights. Organizing insights through an understanding of video content data Viant is able to leverage important audience keywords such as “Netflix”, “Hulu”, “baseball”, “parenting” – creating impactful, video-informed Viant household TV audiences.

“Viant’s innovative Household ID approach is a natural match for IRIS.TV’s video-level data offerings,” said Richie Hyden, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer, IRIS.TV. “This powerful combination of understanding the ‘who’ of the household to the ‘what’ of the viewing habits gives marketers more accuracy, less waste – and can help brands build deeper connections by delivering more relevant ads to consumers.”

Starting today, Viant is extending – to select marketers – unique opportunities to employ the new segments across major connected TV and online video media partners, with post-campaign measurement and attribution.

About Viant

Viant® is a leading people-based advertising software company that enables marketers and their agencies to centralize the planning, buying, and measurement of their advertising investments across most channels. Viant’s self-service Demand Side Platform (DSP), Adelphic®, is an enterprise software platform enabling marketers to execute programmatic advertising campaigns across Connected TV, Linear TV, mobile, desktop, audio, and digital out-of-home channels. Viant’s Identity Resolution capabilities have linked 115 million U.S. households to more than 1 billion connected devices and are combined with access to more than 280,000 audience attributes from more than 70 data partners. Viant is an Ad Age 2021 Best Places to Work award winner and the Adelphic DSP is featured on AdExchanger’s 2021 Programmatic Power Players list. To learn more, visit viantinc.com and adelphic.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About IRIS.TV

IRIS.TV is the only data platform built for video. We provide video data connectivity to enable better viewing experiences and advertising outcomes. For CTV and online video, we structure, connect, and activate the world’s video-level data. Since 2013, we’ve enabled our partners to build scalable solutions on top of our platform for video-level contextual and brand-safe ad targeting, verification, planning, measurement, and video recommendations.