JAGGAER and CiteAb to Deliver Industry-Leading Biological Reagent Search and Management Solution

RESEARCH TRIANGLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--JAGGAER, the global leader in Autonomous Commerce, is collaborating with CiteAb, a UK-based provider of high-quality life science data, to enable researchers to identify, select and procure the right biological reagents for their work. The integrated solution will offer efficiency gains, cost savings and compliance improvements via JAGGAER Research Material Management (RMM), the industry-leading solution for acquiring and managing commercial reagents and lab supplies used in research.

The integration of CiteAb data within JAGGAER RMM will be available in June 2022 to new and existing JAGGAER RMM customers.

“JAGGAER RMM has long been the solution of choice for lab researchers looking for chemical reagents. We are delighted that CiteAb’s expertise in biological reagent search will be available to researchers who use JAGGAER’s purchasing systems,” said Dr. Andrew Chalmers, CEO of CiteAb.

“By searching for and identifying products on CiteAb to purchase from preferred suppliers on JAGGAER RMM, life sciences and higher education institutions will reduce the risk of buying the wrong reagents. Moreover, based on what RMM clients already save on chemical materials and lab supplies, they now stand to save an average of 20% on biological reagents, year after year,” Dr. Chalmers added. “That’s a great plus for life scientists, some of whom spend millions of dollars per year on antibodies alone.”

Researchers typically begin their purchase process with an exploratory search, but biologists, like chemists, often do not know the exact reagents they need to acquire. For chemists, RMM offers chemical structure search, cross-referencing results with available inventory and catalog items, and actual contract pricing and availability, to simplify and optimize selection.

A search for a known antibody is likely to return 1,000 or more product results. Unlike pure compounds, these results are fundamentally different in critical dimensions, including clonality, reactivity, the application for which they are intended, and the host species from which they are derived. Using the wrong reagent wastes money, slows research progress, and can damage the credibility of research programs.

Dr. Chalmers, working with a team that came together at the University of Bath, England, pioneered CiteAb’s search engine to address this challenge. CiteAb fundamentally changes the way researchers find reagents for their experiments by combining advanced text mining, the classification of published research literature, actual supplier product catalog content, published image collection and extensive human curation by CiteAb experts. The result is higher data accuracy and reliability.

“The partnership with CiteAb is another example of JAGGAER working to extend the breadth and depth of our comprehensive solution footprint to meet very specific vertical sector needs,” commented Jim Bureau, CEO, JAGGAER.

“CiteAb provides researchers streamlined discovery and simplified buying, and suppliers centralized access to a large network of buyers,” said Tom Russell, General Manager, RMM Solutions. “Those benefits epitomize autonomous commerce.”

About JAGGAER: Procurement Simplified

JAGGAER is leading the Autonomous Commerce revolution, a self-governing B2B commerce experience between buyers, suppliers, things (IoT) and partners. Over $500 billion worth of goods flow frictionlessly through our Enterprise Commerce Network every year. Leveraging AI and machine learning, our intelligent procurement solutions provide enterprise buyers and suppliers smart-match recommendations that align buyer needs with supplier capabilities. Our solutions autonomously execute many of the repetitive, behind-the-scenes tasks required to facilitate enterprise commerce. We are Networked, Intelligent, Comprehensive and Extensible. We are over 1,100 employees strong, all focused on customer success. For more information, visit www.jaggaer.com

About CiteAb

CiteAb provides world-leading data that accelerates scientific research. Our industry-leading data collection technology combines machine learning and extensive human reviewing in order to identify and understand reagent use from scientific publications. This highly accurate data is used to power all of our products, which help researchers source and suppliers sell the best reagents. Our search engine ranks products by citations, fundamentally changing the way researchers find the best products for their experiments, and our data-based products are used to inform suppliers globally. Over 4 million pages of information were served to CiteAb users in the last year, from searches of over 6.8 million reagents. We are a committed group of biologists and computer scientists dedicated to helping the world’s best scientists and suppliers tackle the big problems in life science research. For more information visit www.citeab.com