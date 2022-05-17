Resultant Acquires Teknion Data Solutions

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Resultant (“the Company”), a leading consulting firm specializing in technology, data analytics, and digital transformation, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Teknion Data Solutions (“Teknion”), a Dallas-Fort Worth-based, full-service data analytics company. The acquisition will enhance Resultant’s data expertise, scale Resultant’s sales and marketing team, and support the Company’s geographic expansion into Texas.

“We are thrilled to welcome Teknion’s proven data solutions business and outstanding team, as we continue to drive growth and ensure we are delivering best-in-class solutions and services to our clients,” said Mark Caswell, Chief Executive Officer of Resultant. “The addition deepens our expertise in key solutions like Snowflake, Tableau, WhereScape, and Alteryx. It also strengthens our Data Managed Services offering, allowing us to add Data Governance and Data Quality as a Service. We look forward to leveraging our deeply aligned company cultures and systems to further innovate unique, human-centric solutions for our clients.”

Teknion possesses a more than 20-year history of solving unique data challenges for clients across the healthcare, financial services, sports, transportation and logistics, education, insurance, utilities and energy, and marketing sectors. Teknion leverages state-of-the-art technology to deliver advanced data solutions to its clients, including data warehouse, dashboard, data governance, data quality, data integration, system interoperability, and business automation solutions. Teknion brings a strong portfolio of over 150 tested and recurring client relationships to Resultant.

Integrating Teknion will add approximately 60 personnel to the Resultant team, including industry-leading data engineering, business intelligence and sales talent, bringing Resultant’s total full-time employee headcount to 450. Resultant will maintain Teknion’s Irving office in the Dallas-Fort Worth region, which will operate under the Resultant name.

“Resultant’s broad expertise across technology, data analytics and digital transformation offers the Teknion team a unique opportunity for growth as part of Resultant, and enables us to provide even more comprehensive and strategic offerings to our valued clients,” said Steve Agee, President of Teknion. “Resultant’s interest in incorporating our team into their business validates the strength of our offerings, the power of our close and recurring client relationships, and our talented team. I am proud of the Teknion team’s accomplishments, and I am very pleased that we will advance our offering as part of the Resultant team.”

Resultant continues to drive both organic and inorganic growth, executing a considered M&A strategy and leveraging a proven integration plan. Teknion is Resultant’s fourth and largest acquisition in three years, following the acquisitions of Tempus Nova in 2021, Advocate Solutions in 2020, and Connect Think in 2019. Resultant’s strategy is generating strong growth, with 375% growth in the last three years, driven 70% through organic growth and 30% through M&A.

Resultant provides data and technology services such as strategy and planning, advanced data analytics, holistic managed services, application development, and cloud and network solutions to more than 700 public and private sector clients. With the addition of Teknion’s Irving, Texas office, Resultant now operates seven offices nationwide, in Indianapolis and Fort Wayne, Indiana; Columbus, Ohio; Lansing, Michigan; Denver, Colorado; and Atlanta, Georgia. Resultant is one of only a handful of firms with expertise in all three top cloud platforms: Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, and Amazon Web Services.

About Resultant

Resultant is an independent technology, data analytics, and digital transformation firm. Resultant works in both the public and private sectors to help clients fulfill their missions, meet their goals, and solve their toughest challenges. The firm serves clients nationally from its headquarters in Indianapolis. For more information, visit www.resultant.com.

About Teknion Data Solutions

Teknion is a fast-growing data and analytics consulting firm based in Irving, Texas. For over 20 years, Teknion has helped organizations make better business decisions with their data. Teknion serves clients in need of data strategy, data warehouse modernization, data governance, data visualization and data science applications. For more information, visit www.teknionusa.com